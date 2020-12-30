KAYSVILLE — Finally, Kaye Rawlins has elbow room and a view.
“Now I have light, I have a window. For me there’s no comparison,” said the accounts payable clerk for the City of Kaysville. “This is so nice.”
In a bid to contend with the growth in Kaysville that has led to an expansion of city offerings and staffing, leaders last year approved a plan to dramatically expand City Hall. The upgrade, coming in at around $4.8 million, was completed in September. Now, Rawlins and other city staffers have the room they need to work, says Mayor Katie Witt, and the city has space for the future.
“It was just so tight,” Witt said. “For the ability of our staff to get work done efficiently, it is very important.”
Officials have been debating the expansion of the City Hall structure since 2016, according to Witt, and as the city has grown and expanded its boundaries, it’s not the only infrastructure upgrade needed. The city counted 9,811 residents in 1980, six years before completion of the original incarnation of the City Hall building, and as of 2019, it’s home to 32,390, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.
With growth like that, 330%, the city also needs more space for parks and recreation functions. Its operations building, housing Kaysville City Power and Light and public works functions, is lacking. Perhaps most significantly, Witt says, Kaysville needs a second fire department structure to cover the city’s west side.
“That’s a top priority,” Witt said, and city officials have been searching out a potential space for a new firehouse.
But one thing at a time, and for now, city officials are touting the City Hall expansion — partially funded by bonds — as a big step forward. The upgraded structure, which went from around 10,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet, also features technological improvements and improved heating and air conditioning systems.
“Everything is modern. The main benefit of this building and why it was so needed was we now have space for existing staff and to grow,” said Shayne Scott, the Kaysville city manager. “In the old space, we made offices out of closets, break rooms and we even cut off the back section of the (City Council) chambers for office space. Now we have a few spaces for future additional staff.”
Kaysville employs around 120 full-time employees, scattered at various locations, including City Hall, located at 23 E. Center St.
Per the upgrade, the interior of the building was largely gutted and reconfigured. The distinctive stone wall exterior of the 1986 building was left intact, though, and the structure, in some sections, was enlarged around it. Thus, some sections of what was the outside stone wall are now interior walls.
“We were always going to keep the stone,” Witt said.
Aside from more space for staffers, now and in the future, the City Council chambers received a significant change. The eastern wall was pushed out, creating a larger space, and it now features numerous windows, allowing for the entry of more natural sunlight.
Before, the room “felt like the study in a grand manor,” Witt said. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but the light and windows, she says, create a sense of transparency.
Officials had debated the possibility of expanding into the old library building just to the north of City Hall at 44 N. Main St. That building, now largely vacant and used mainly for storage, also features a distinctive stone exterior and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But mold in the former library’s walls and other structural issues led officials to scrap the notion of expanding there.
Now, reps from the Kaysville-Fruit Heights Museum of History and Art, formed in 2017, are in talks with the city about possibly leasing the old structure and using it as storage space. Renovation of the old library, first opened in 1944 and originally used as a City Hall structure, to house the new museum is a possibility. But because of the potential cost and work required, no decisions have been made.
“The exact cost of renovation of the building has only been estimated up to this point, but the building can continue with the existing usage — that of storage — without renovation while the museum continues to establish itself,” said Fawn Morgan, chairperson of the museum board.