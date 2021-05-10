KAYSVILLE — The singular fire protection agreement between Kaysville and Fruit Heights is up for debate, which could potentially lead to an increase in the amount Fruit Heights has to pay for coverage from the Kaysville Fire Department.
Fruit Heights Mayor John Pohlman lauded the service provided by Kaysville firefighters but said the issue remains the focus of negotiations. “All options are still on the table,” he said.
Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt said the two sides appear to be heading to middle ground and seems optimistic they’ll ultimately be able to resolve the issue. Resolution, she said, would likely mean an increase in what Fruit Heights pays Kaysville, though the exact dollar amount has yet to be pinpointed. “Both Kaysville and Fruit Heights believe we are better off together,” she said.
Either way, the arrangement between the two cities — one contracting for fire protection from the other — is unique, at least in Northern Utah. And both Pohlman and Witt said the situation points to what may be a better option — consolidation.
“I would love to see a Central Davis Fire District,” Pohlman said, serving, perhaps, Kaysville, Fruit Heights and Farmington, which abuts the two cities and operates its own fire department.
Similarly, Witt said a better solution than contract coverage might be creation of a new fire district, even if it covers just Kaysville and Fruit Heights. Two fire districts currently operate in Davis County, the North Davis Fire District and South Davis Metro Fire, each an independent taxing entity providing fire protection for several cities. Kaysville fire officials, Witt went on, have been investigating the notion of consolidation for perhaps two years.
Witt said the shortcomings of the arrangement with Fruit Heights, at least from Kaysville’s perspective, have been apparent since around 2018. Efforts to address the issues, though, have sputtered, at least until now. “We’ve been kicking the can down the road for three and a half years,” she said.
She said Fruit Heights has been paying around $250,000 a year to Kaysville for fire protection but that the city should be paying more than $300,000, using relative property values in the two cities as a guide. Since the key focus of fire protection is to keep homes and other buildings from burning down, relative assessed valuations are key considerations in determining what different cities in a fire district pay for joint fire coverage, according to Kaysville City Manager Shayne Scott.
“What that means is, Kaysville residents have been supplementing this service for the residents of Fruit Heights,” Scott said. The estimated Kaysville Fire Department budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 is expected to surpass $3 million, according to Kaysvilly City Councilperson John Adams, while Scott noted advances in the service the department provides.
“Kaysville has done a lot to move in a more professional manner in the five years since I have been in Kaysville,” Scott said in an email. The fire department budget has correspondingly increased, he said, bolstering the amount the city is asking Fruit Heights to pay for fire protection.
Pohlman wouldn’t delve into details of the talks between the two cities since they are still ongoing. Reps from the two cities met last week, though, according to Witt, and are to meet again this week.
News recently emerged that the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, which has been handling paramedic services for much of Davis County, would be handing paramedic duties over to the fire departments that currently don’t have such responsibilities, a more typical arrangement. That means the Kaysville Fire Department will hire on as many as nine new paramedics, likely necessitating a property tax increase.
Paramedic costs, though, currently aren’t included in Kaysville’s fire protection bill to Fruit Heights, Scott said.