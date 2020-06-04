KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville City Council on Thursday voted to censure Mayor Katie Witt, stemming from the uproar last month over the proposed concert she had promoted as a challenge to continued COVID-19 restrictions.
But council members pulled the provision in the original resolution that asked for her resignation.
“The whole situation has been embarrassing. It has been ridiculous,” Councilperson Tamara Tran said ahead of the 5-0 vote.
The uproar began last month after news emerged of the proposed concert at Barnes Park, organized by Utah Business Revival and set to feature country singer Collin Raye. The group views COVID-19 restrictions on movement as counter to U.S. constitutional freedoms of assembly, as well as damaging to the U.S. economy. Witt, also a Republican candidate for the 1st District U.S. House seat, had coordinated with the group and similarly touted the concert as a means to assert rights of assembly, threatened, also in her view, by COVID-19 guidelines.
The plans spurred heavy opposition from the public and city council members, however, who worried a large gathering would spur a coronavirus outbreak and were upset organizers didn't go through the city permitting process. Ultimately, Utah Business Revival pulled the plans and the matter seemed to wither away following a May 21 city council meeting, when the body passed a measure "disavowing support" for the concert and Kaysville residents voiced overwhelming opposition to it.
But sore feelings lingered, notably because Witt subsequently used the controversy in her campaigning for the U.S. House, according to Councilperson John Adams.
"Government bureaucrats pulled the plug on our constitutional rights," a narrator intones in one Witt campaign radio ad, supplied by Adams, that references the controversy. "Katie Witt stood up to oppressive government officials to get our economy moving again."
Adams cited that ad in addressing the matter ahead of Thursday's vote.
"The Constitution and amendments are not a free pass to do anything you want just because you want to," he said.
His opposition, Adams continued, stemmed from health concerns and organizers' failure to seek the proper permits to hold the event.
Councilperson Mike Blackham similarly took umbrage with Witt's suggestion that the city council isn't respectful of the Constitution.
"I absolutely believe in the Constitution," he said.
After the vote, Witt said she disagreed with the decision. In an interview with the Standard-Examiner earlier Thursday she reiterated her contention that the whole matter was about First Amendment rights of assembly and protecting citizens against heavy-handed COVID-19 restrictions.
"I think what we need to keep in mind, people can make good decisions for themselves and their families," said Witt. "I am always going to fight for constitutional freedoms."
The letter of censure approved Thursday accuses Witt of political motivations in pushing for the concert, charges she's rejected.
"Your support of this concert was inherently tied to your congressional campaign, a private and personal interest. Your role and respect as mayor should not be compromised by even the 'appearance of impropriety,'" the letter reads.
It also lamented the attention city officials had to dedicate to the controversy, which garnered headlines around the state.
"While there may not have been a transfer of money, you did misuse the time, energy and trust of the city staff and your council. Many hours were spent responding to the announcement of this event and subsequent fallout," the letter reads.
Blackham said during Thursday's discussion that he wasn't ready to ask Witt to resign, leading to the removal of that provision from the original resolution. But he said he'd be paying close attention to her leadership going forward.
Eric Moutsos, leader of Utah Business Revival, said earlier Thursday that he planned to send group representatives to Thursday's meeting to support Witt. He also offered his own rebuke of Kaysville City Council members.
"I think it's all political and they're trying to stay relevant as politicians," he said.
The concert, originally scheduled to be held May 30 in Kaysville, is now slated for June 13 in Cedar City. It was to have been held in Tooele County after it was removed from Kaysville, but officials there also expressed opposition to the plans, leading to the shift to Cedar City.
Witt faces Blake Moore, Bob Stevenson and Kerry Gibson in the Republican primary on June 30 in the 1st District U.S. House contest.