KAYSVILLE — The uproar that began last month over the proposed Kaysville concert meant as a challenge to continued COVID-19 restrictions lingers on.
The Kaysville City Council on Thursday is to consider a resolution formally censuring and reprimanding Mayor Katie Witt over her involvement in the matter. The proposed measure also asks that she resign.
Though the formal vote comes later, all five council members backed putting the item on Thursday's meeting agenda, said Councilperson John Adams. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. "In this case, all five council members were in agreement for the censure and the request that she resign," he said.
Witt, also a Republican candidate for the 1st District U.S. House seat, said in response that she's disappointed over the turn and that she has no intention of stepping down if the resolution passes. She had backed the proposed concert at a Kaysville park in part as a means to assert First Amendment rights of assembly, threatened, she thinks, by COVID-19 restrictions on movement that she views as heavy-handed. In responding Thursday to the council proposal, she reiterated that.
"I think what we need to keep in mind, people can make good decisions for themselves and their families," said Witt. "I am always going to fight for constitutional freedoms."
The concert, organized by a group that similarly views COVID-19 restrictions as counter to U.S. constitutional freedoms of assembly and damaging to the economy, Utah Business Revival, caused an uproar in Kaysville. Utah Business Revival ultimately cancelled the Kaysville plans, to feature country singer Collin Ray and is now hoping to hold it in Cedar City on June 13.
The Kaysville City Council on May 21, meanwhile, unanimously approved a measure "disavowing support" for the plans, referencing, in part, concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19. City leaders also fielded comments from numerous local residents during the meeting who similarly rebuked Witt, worried the concert could have spurred a COVID-19 outbreak and suspicious the mayor was using the concert to bolster her prospects in the U.S. House race.
The sore feelings have continued, and Adams, talking Thursday before the meeting, takes offense that Witt has used the controversy in her campaigning for the U.S. House since May 21. "Government bureaucrats pulled the plug on our constitutional rights," a narrator intones in one Witt campaign radio ad that references the controversy, supplied by Adams. "Katie Witt stood up to oppressive government officials to get our economy moving again."
The proposed letter of censure similarly accuses Witt of political motivations in pushing for the concert, charges she's rejected. "Your support of this concert was inherently tied to your congressional campaign, a private and personal interest. Your role and respect as mayor should not be compromised by even the 'appearance of impropriety,'" the letter reads.
Eric Moutsos, leader of Utah Business Revival, said he plans to send group representatives to Thursday's meeting to support Witt. He also offered his own rebuke of City Council members. "I think it's all political and they're trying to stay relevant as politicians," he said.
Witt faces Blake Moore, Bob Stevenson and Kerry Gibson in the Republican primary on June 30 in the 1st District U.S. House contest.