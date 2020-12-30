KAYSVILLE — It all started a year or so ago when someone chained a bike to the power pole across the street from his house.
“The durned thing sat there four months, three or four months,” said Dale Hofmann.
No one claimed the bike, so Kaysville Police eventually cut the chain and hauled it off. It’s documented in an Oct. 28, 2019, post on the Kaysville Police Department Facebook page. Three or four weeks later, though, someone placed two smaller bikes at the spot with a sign reading, “Where’s my mom?” or something to that effect, according to Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt.
Fast-forward several months and the gag, community art project — whatever you want to call it — has continued. Someone will affix bikes or other objects to the power poles at the location, the southeast corner of Fairfield and Crestwood roads, and after a few weeks or so, the items will disappear. Wait a week, a couple of weeks, a month, and something else will be placed on the poles.
“It’s a running joke,” Witt said. “I think it’s funny and it’s our residents being creative. It’s not hurting anything.”
Hofmann also takes a sympathetic view. “It’s quite interesting. I enjoy it myself,” he said.
As of Tuesday, three bikes painted red were affixed with wire to one of the power poles at the intersection, seemingly defying gravity and traveling up into the air. A yellow Tonka truck, a Big Wheel, a toy lawn mower and a tool chest with elfin legs sticking out of one of the drawers adorned another adjacent power pole, topped by a sign reading, “Proudly Presented by the East Side.”
“There’s always bicycles there,” Hofmann said, as well as “random stuff.” His wife once saw a group putting items up on the poles, but he’s not sure who’s behind it. “The mystery’s still there on who it is,” he said.
Whatever the case, not everyone is amused. Kellie Swasey, who lives in the neighborhood, takes a dim view of the on-and-off art project or whatever it is.
Somebody dropped off a few of their old things, “somebody thought it was cute, so they strapped a bunch of crap to the pole,” she said. “Basically yard junk. It’s just tacky. It’s stupid. It’s technically graffiti.”
She thinks it detracts from the residential neighborhood and poses a health threat should one of the items attached to the poles fall off. Beyond that, it’s just wrong, she feels. “Private property doesn’t belong on public utility poles,” said Swasey, who’s conveyed her views to city officials.
Witt understands there are detractors, but she thinks they’re outnumbered by others who get a kick out of the ever-changing display. “Everyone else I’ve heard from thinks it’s hilarious. It’s our culture of Kaysville,” Witt said.
Indeed, the evolving display is the focus of a Change.org petition from supporters who want it to stay put, at least through 2020. It had 128 signatures as of Tuesday.
City Manager Shayne Scott has communicated with Kaysville Police, asked for some wiggle room, and received assurances that the project doesn’t pose a safety risk. The items affixed to the poles aren’t near wires. Still, he indicates, its days may be numbered.
“Someday soon, we will take it down,” Scott said. “But for now, it is fun to have a back-and-forth with the community, and sometimes, as a local government, not take ourselves too seriously. I think leaving this display alone for a time is our attempt to do that.”