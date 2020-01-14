Kerry Gibson, the former Weber County commissioner now serving as head of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, will run for the U.S. House.
He announced his plans, focus of prior speculation, in a Facebook post Tuesday, and he joins a crowded field. The 1st District seat he'll be vying for is now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City who's not seeking reelection.
"I’m running for Congress because our community deserves a proven and dedicated representative, who will fight for our conservative values without apology," Gibson, a Republican, said in his post. "I am tested and ready to fight for our district."
He touted his support of the 2nd Amendment, the rights of the unborn and his support for President Donald Trump in a video accompanying the announcement.
"Farmer, successful businessman, man of faith," the narrator of the video intones. "In Congress he'll stand with President Trump to protect life, defend our 2nd Amendment and fight federal overreach."
Gibson served nearly two terms as Weber County commissioner, stepping down near the end of his second term to take the post as deputy director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources in June 2018. He left that post last April to take over as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. He helps run a family dairy in western Weber County and prior to his election to the county commission, Gibson also served as a member of the Utah House.
Among the many other GOP candidates for the U.S. House seat are Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon, Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd and Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson.
Gibson was the target of a Ogden Police Department probe at the end of his tenure as county commissioner focused on his duties in the post. Gibson denied wrongdoing all along, said political foes were behind the matter and no charges were ultimately filed. However, release of the police investigation to the media remains the focus of a public records fight, with the Utah Supreme Court to take up some of the legal questions in the tussle.
This story will be updated.