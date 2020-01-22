LAYTON — A lawyer and businessman who operates out of Layton announced plans to seek the 1st District U.S. House seat, sounding a conservative message about defending individual rights.
“I will defend our rights — the rights of the unborn, our property rights and our right to bear arms. I’m a problem-solver and a tough, but fair negotiator,” Doug Durbano, a Republican who lives in Mountain Green, said in a statement on Tuesday. He joins an increasingly crowded field of candidates hoping to win the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City who isn’t seeking reelection to the post.
Durbano, who ran for the Utah Senate in 1994 but has never held elective public office, is a businessman and “constitutional attorney,” according to his statement, who aims to “rescue America and our liberties.” Assuring the security of Hill Air Force Base, protecting Utah’s public lands, balancing the budget and keeping overreach in check by controlling spending are key issues for him.
“Fighting overspending is not glamorous, but it is the work that needs to be done if we want to have a country to hand over to our children and grandchildren,” said Durbano. “The only way to control government is to control the money and I am tired of standing on the sidelines watching the politicians in Washington give only lip service to their constitutional responsibilities.”
Balancing the budget and countering what he sees as heavy-handed government involvement rank as his top concerns. “I know first-hand how jobs and lives are destroyed by the illegal overreach of government bureaucracies. I am willing to go to Washington and fight from the inside to get them off the peoples’ backs,” he said on his website.
Durbano has served on the Davis Chamber of Commerce and Davis County Economic Development Committee, according to his website.
The candidates for the seat who have filed with the Federal Election Commission include Tina Cannon, Katie Witt, Mark Shepherd, Bob Stevenson, Kerry Gibson and Howard Wallack, all Republicans. The sole Democrat who has filed with the FEC is Jamie Cheek.
The 1st District covers Weber County, northern Davis County, Morgan County and seven other northern and northeastern Utah counties. Bishop, finishing his ninth term, is the lieutenant governor hopeful on the ticket of Utah gubernatorial candidate Thomas Wright, a Republican.