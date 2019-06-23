LAYTON — For the first time in at least 32 years, Layton City is considering a property tax increase.
The Layton City Council approved a tentative budget Thursday night — a measure that proposes a 25 percent property tax increase. The increase would pay for the construction of a new fire station on the far east side of the city near U.S. 89, at the intersection of Valley View Drive and Eastside Drive.
In an email, Layton City Deputy Attorney Steve Garside said the need for the new station is based on “continued growth, increasing fire/EMS response times, and the expanding wildland-urban interface.”
The new fire station would be Layton’s fourth and is slated to be built on land already owned by the city. The station is estimated to cost $3.7 million.
According to a city press release, residents owning an average Layton home, valued at $310,000, would see a $60.70 per year uptick on the Layton City portion of their property tax bill. This does not include other taxing entities like Davis County or the Davis School District.
In the press release, City Manager Alex Jensen said Layton has not raised the county-determined certified tax rate in more than three decades.
“Since Layton City adopted the tax rate set by Davis County and the Utah State Tax Commission in 1987, the city has not raised taxes,” Jensen said. “Despite the doubling of the population since that time.”
In a rare move for cities along the Wasatch Front, Layton actually decreased property tax rates during each of the past three years.
The county auditor calculates a city’s tax rate based on the previous year’s assessed property valuations and the amount of property tax received. The auditor moves the rate up and down with property valuations, a way to ensure a city receives the same amount of property tax revenue as it did the prior year, discounting any new development.
When existing property valuations increase, a city’s property tax rates go down. According to the Utah Taxpayers Association, the reduction prevents local governments from getting an influx of money just because property values have gone up.
Inflation isn’t considered when rates are calculated, so new growth is the only way for a city to receive additional property tax money.
Layton’s last fire station was built in 1998. Since that time, the city’s population has grown by 21,000 and fire emergency calls have increased by approximately 189 percent, according to the city.
Located next to the Wasatch mountainside, Layton residential areas along U.S. 89 experience the longest emergency response times and highest risk for fire damage. Layton City Fire Chief Kevin Ward said a new station in the area would “drastically improve” the department’s ability to contain wildfires.
The city council is expected to vote on the final budget on Aug. 15.