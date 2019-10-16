Utah lawmakers will vote on changes to medical cannabis law

LAYTON — Layton City is considering zoning changes to clear the way for medical marijuana cultivation and production.

Cannabis operations would be allowed in the heavy industrial zone M-2, primarily in areas near the railroad tracks through the city, Community and Economic Development Director Chad Wilkinson said Tuesday.

The planning commission will conduct a hearing on the proposed zoning designation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the city council chambers, 437 N. Wasatch Drive. The city council then will hear the matter at its Nov. 21 meeting.

The proposal identifies cannabis processing, cultivation and independent cannabis laboratory testing as permitted uses in the heavy industrial zone.

It is in response to the Legislature’s passage of amendments to the state’s medical cannabis law, which included instructions for cities to designate areas where cannabis operations will be a permitted use, Wilkinson said.

The city also will propose agriculture zoning amendments for cannabis production, but that proposed amendment still is being researched, Wilkinson said.

Senate Bill 1002, passed by the Legislature on Sept. 17, outlines that state agencies may approve from 5 to 15 cannabis production licenses, depending on demand.

Wilkinson said Layton has not received any applications for cannabis production facilities.

SB 1002 also lays out regulation of the dispensing of medical marijuana. Under the law, the state will license 14 cannabis pharmacies.

Utah voters passed a medical marijuana ballot initiative in the 2018 general election. The Legislature, which had killed medical marijuana bills in years past, quickly passed a series of changes to the voter initiative, adding numerous restrictions.

That resulted in another special session in September, which resulted in SB 1002.

