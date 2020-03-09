PERRY — Rep. Lee Perry, the Utah House member who's represented northwestern Weber County and a piece of eastern Box Elder County, won't seek reelection.
At least two candidates, though, plan to run for the District 29 post: Republican Matthew Gwynn, a member of the Farr West City Council, and Democrat Kerry Wayne, who ran for the seat in 2018.
Perry, a GOPer from Perry in Box Elder County, revealed his plans in a Facebook post late Sunday night, though it's something he had been thinking about. He hopes to spend more time with family and plans to take a part-time consulting job, he told the Standard-Examiner on Monday.
After nearly 10 years in office, he said, the time has come "to let someone else do this." Perry retired at the end of last year from the Utah Highway Patrol after more than 31 years with the agency.
Among his proudest accomplishments, Perry said, are his efforts promoting legislation requiring use of seat belts by motorists and improvements in the retirement benefits for firefighters and law enforcement officials. He first won election to what was then the District 2 seat in 2010 and won reelection four times thereafter after redistricting to what became the District 29 seat.
"The best part however was the many people I had the ability to meet, help and represent during my 10 years," Perry said in his Facebook post. District 29 includes Plain City, Farr West and Marriott-Slaterville plus parts of Pleasant View and Harrisville in Weber County. In Box Elder County, it covers Perry, Willard and part of Brigham City.
Perry plans to take a position consulting on traffic and incident management issues with Parsons Corp., a Centerville, Virginia-based company that serves the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets, according to its website. He'll work out of Parsons' Sandy location.
Both Gwynn and Wayne have had their eyes on the District 29 seat.
Wayne, who's from Marriott-Slaterville and works as a contract manager for an aerospace manufacturer, unsuccessfully tried to unseat Perry in elections in 2018. "I like Lee. He's a great guy, but he votes just like everybody in Salt Lake and that's the problem," he said.
The many citizen-led referendums put to voters in recent years underscore what Wayne thinks is the insufficient attention elected leaders give constituents, something he'd reverse. Lawmakers "think they're the father figure," he said, and know what's best, without factoring the views of those they represent.
Assuring access to affordable healthcare is also a key concern for Wayne.
Gwynn, a patrol sergeant with the Roy Police Department, where he's worked for 19 years, said he'd thought about running for the District 29 seat and decided to do so this cycle on hearing rumblings that Perry wouldn't run again. "I thought Lee Perry was a great representative. I think he did an excellent job in constituent services," Gwynn said.
He first ran for the Farr West City Council after the developer of a proposed assisted living facility got a negative recommendation, unfairly so, in his view. Being on the City Council, he would be in a position to help such proposals move forward. "I'm a big property rights guy," Gwynn said.
Similar to Wayne, Gwynn lamented the number of citizen-led referendums that have emerged in recent years. If lawmakers were doing what the public wanted, he said, such referendums wouldn't be necessary. Moreover, when such initiatives pass, lawmakers should hold off on tweaking them and "honor what (voters) want done."
The will of the people should be implemented as conveyed through referendums and fine-tuned only after turned into law when issues and problems become apparent, Gwynn thinks.
The formal filing period for Utah House and other state and county posts up for grabs this cycle starts on Friday. Primary elections will be held June 30 and the general election is set for Nov. 3.