A legislative measure that would have thrown another twist in the proposed vote on whether to turn unincorporated western Weber County into a new city has fizzled.
That doesn’t mean questions or concerns about the looming Nov. 3 ballot question, which spurred the failed legislation, have faded away.
“We’re not against the new city, we’re just fighting to be able to do what we want to do,” said Scott Wayment, a farmer from the Warren area who has his doubts about incorporation. Many in Warren, he maintains, want more leeway in determining the future of the community, a small part of the larger area that’s the focus of the incorporation proposal.
Utah lawmakers took up a measure during the special session last month that would have let a group of property owners in the confines of the proposed new city seek annexation into adjacent Plain City instead. That would have reduced the footprint of the proposed new locale, and it drew fire from the contingent pushing the ballot question on incorporation, to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Ultimately, though, Senate Bill 3008, which sprang from House Bill 3004, failed, and Greg Bell, promoting the incorporation vote, said his group’s efforts continue.
“We’re going to continue to move forward, trying to educate the public,” Bell said. The group hosted an online gathering last Thursday to gather input and hear concerns about the plans and another electronic meeting is set for May 21.
SB 3008 had been spurred by those leery of turning the large unincorporated swath of western Weber County into a new city, dubbed West Weber. A large contingent, including Wayment, had instead sought annexation into Plain City, an existing city with a track record.
“We have no idea what the taxes are going to be in the new city and frankly it scares everyone to death,” Wayment said.
He doesn’t necessarily begrudge those promoting creation of the new city. But many in Warren, which accounts for perhaps 400 of the 5,700 or so living in the area of the new city, would rather chart their own course. More specifically, many would rather stay unincorporated, governed by Weber County government, or, if that’s not an option, be part of Plain City.
“Our desire is to have our community together,” Wayment said.
The petition that led to the Nov. 3 ballot question contains a provision that might give Warren residents a measure of leeway in deciding their future. But it’s unclear if it’s legally enforceable, Bell said. He’s sympathetic to the group and said if the city is formed, it could be left to the city council of the new locale to decide on the fate of the Warren area, whether to release it from the new municipality.
“We’re trying to work on a solution,” Bell said.
The prospect of no clearly defined, enforceable provision giving Warren residents control gives Wayment pause. “That bothers me,” he said, hinting at the possibility of a court fight on the matter.
Meantime, Bell has said he’s heard rumors of yet another legislative initiative on the matter in a possible special session later this month. “We’ll continue to fight our battle if it comes up in another special session,” Bell said.
But Rep. Steve Waldrip expressed skepticism of another legislative measure emerging. Any decision may be left to voters weighing in on the Nov. 3 ballot question. Waldrip and Sen. Gregg Buxton were the sponsors of SB 3008.
SB 3008 having failed once bodes against a similar measure coming back, Waldrip said. Moreover, lawmakers have pressing issues to contend with relating to the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout.