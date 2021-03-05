SALT LAKE CITY — Six months after 4-year-old Miles Hulbert was left on a school bus for nearly two hours in 92-degree weather, the Utah State Legislature has passed a bill that aims to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.
On Thursday, the Utah Senate approved House Bill 369 with a vote of 25-1, sending the bill to the governor’s desk. Sponsored by Rep. Calvin Musselman, R-West Haven, the bill requires local school boards to establish a policy that mandates drivers inspect their entire bus after each route and ensures disciplinary action if a driver fails to do so.
“Honestly, I felt a lot of relief,” said Janel Hulbert, Miles’ mom, reacting to the bill’s passage. “It feels really good to be heard — not only to be heard, but to have something done about it, like a practical solution to something that is really personal and, quite frankly, created a lot of trauma and chaos in our family.”
On Sept. 3, Miles boarded a bus to attend speech therapy at Midland Preschool in Roy. The driver and an aide, failing to perform a full inspection of the bus, never let him off at the school. When they arrived at the bus driver’s home for a break between routes, they again did not check the bus and Miles was left in the shut down vehicle.
The Weber School District, which Midland Preschool is a part of, does not include in written policy a mandate that bus drivers inspect the entire bus after each route, according to district spokesperson Lane Findlay. It does, however, require each driver to complete training and sign a directive which now includes a provision that “they understand their employment with the district will be terminated if they fail to check their bus for students.”
At the time Miles was left on the bus, the district did not have any specific disciplinary measures in place for when those agreements are violated. Instead of terminating the employees, it ended up placing both the driver and the aide on probation for one year and moving them to different routes.
Janel Hulbert reached out to Musselman in the aftermath of the incident to ask about the possibility of pursuing legislation to prevent other children from being left on school buses. Musselman was on board.
“I’m really glad that Rep. Musselmman took me seriously when I called him,” Hulbert said. “Just even knowing he cared was really helpful to our family.”
Musselman represents the Hulbert family, who live in Roy. He said he thinks the Hulberts took the right approach in trying to solve such a personal issue on a larger scale.
“I think this is a good example of citizens interacting with their own legislator and being empowered through that legislative process to make a difference,” Musselman said. “You can do it as a single individual or as a family, certainly, and I think that family made a difference.”
Janel Hulbert said since she began working with Musselman to draft legislation, she has researched bus safety laws and instances when bus drivers failed to meet safety expectations.
She said she found that there is no method for reporting cases when children are left on buses, and all data in regard to bus safety is based on media reports. According to Hulbert, that leads to the public thinking it is a much smaller problem than it actually is.
In a House Education Committee meeting, one other mother provided public comment on her 5-year-old daughter who has special needs being left on a school bus, and how that has impacted her family. Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, also shared a story in the committee about her son being left on a school bus as a kindergartener.
“He has some disabilities himself, and it was a massive setback in his education for quite some time,” Birkeland said.
Most school districts in the state currently have policies that require bus drivers to check their bus before getting off, Musselman noted. Some don’t have written policy requiring drivers to inspect buses, and even more don’t have disciplinary measures in place.
“We wanted that gap to be filled,” Musselman said.
Moving forward, Janel Hulbert said she hopes to work with the Weber School District as it continues to refine its school bus safety policies.
And Janel Hulbert, along with her husband, Daniel, will carry on with helping Miles, who has struggled emotionally since being left alone on the bus. He is currently seeing a child therapist, which Janel Hulbert said has made a difference.
“I think we’re just going to take it step by step,” she said. “We’ve had challenges and some days are better than others, but we’re just moving forward and I think that with everything we’re doing with the therapy … things will work out in the end, but (being left on the bus) definitely made his progress backtrack.”