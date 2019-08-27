OGDEN — After more than 20 years, Ogden’s Lindquist Field is getting new lights.
While the Ogden Raptors sit atop the Pioneer League South standings, waiting for the 2019 playoffs to begin, the club’s downtown stadium is set to get a new lighting system before the 2020 season begins.
The project is part of a city action to refund a 2017 bond and issue additional bonds of about $800,000 and $4.5 million to fund the lighting and other structural repairs at the stadium and energy conservation measures at various city-owned facilities, respectively.
According to Ogden City Council documents, refunding the 2017 bond (which essentially involves issuing a new bond to pay off an old one, at lower interest rates) will save the city $200,000. The bond currently has an outstanding balance of about $1.8 million. The three bond items will be rolled into one transaction. The term of the new bond will not run more than 15 years and will be paid for with franchise tax revenues, which are typically charged to corporations.
The new LED lighting system will finally bring Lindquist Field up to Major League Baseball’s minimum standard. During last week’s City Council meeting, Raptors team President Dave Baggott said the stadium has the same lighting system it had the day it opened, back in 1997. Baggott said the Raptors’ big league affiliate, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have pushed for new lights for several years.
“(The field lighting) has, over the years, fallen under what Major League Baseball has allocated as minimum standards for professionals,” Baggott said. “There are issues, most notably in regard to player safety. The Dodgers are very cognizant of that and remind me all the time.”
John E. Lindquist, Raptors part-owner, mortuary businessman and philanthropist, told the City Council Lindquist Field’s poor lighting has become notorious in baseball circles.
“There are 160 national ballparks, associated with major league teams,” he said. “We are the darkest. We have been made fun of in public meetings at baseball gatherings. It’s embarrassing.”
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the new lighting will be installed sometime after the Raptors’ season concludes, possibly as early as October.