OGDEN — Local advocates for the homeless say more people who have lost housing are living in RVs, trailers, cars and campers.
Melissa Freigang and Lauren Navidomskis said Thursday that they, and their colleagues, have observed an increase in homelessness on wheels — but it's only anecdotal. Truck stop managers and sheriff's deputies, however, attest to the widened incidence of this type of homelessness in Weber County.
During the pandemic, housing costs have soared and people have lost jobs.
"The pandemic has exasperated and heightened the challenges for our vulnerable populations," Freigang, executive director of the Weber Prosperity Center of Excellence, said by email. "Some have friends and family, RVs, cars, abandoned buildings, encampments, etc."
The community's numbers of unsheltered people — those not staying at a shelter — "have recently spiked," Freigang said, according to street outreach teams. "We see them particularly in parks, cars and RVs."
There's no current system of specifically tracking how many unhoused people are living in vehicles, she said.
Navidomskis, executive director of the Lantern House shelter in Ogden, said she and colleagues "have seen a lot of people in campers and RVs," but few of them go to Lantern House because they have at least minimal shelter.
The issue of homeless in vehicles in the county came into focus recently when the Weber County Sheriff's Office began a letter of agency program. A business having trouble with trespassers, intoxicated people or other offenders can sign a letter granting deputies authority to cite or arrest people on the property without first getting permission from the business.
RV encampments were becoming common especially at truck stops, Lt. Cortney Ryan said, and the letters allow a faster response.
But what is being done to help this apparently rising group of people?
Freigang said they can access food, shelter, medical care and rental help. The Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership is handling rental help locally, and referrals are available for other needs, she said.
"There is a lot of available funding for rental assistance for those who have been negatively affected by COVID," Freigang said.
She said the sheriff's office and the Ogden Police Department "have balanced public safety" and the needs of the homeless population.
Ogden police have a pilot program with a homeless services advocate working with the community policing unit and providing case management, Freigang said.
In Los Angeles and other large cities, authorities have juggled policies barring people from living in vehicles other than in designated lots, according to the Associated Press. But the lots often are overflowing.
Ogden officials have had situations of overflowing camps, as well. Authorities broke up a camp near Lantern House last winter that had 100 or so inhabitants. The action led to a protest at the Ogden Municipal Building, according to previous coverage.