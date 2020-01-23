OGDEN — Lorraine Brown is going to try once again for the District 10 seat in the Utah House, now held by Rep. Lou Shurtliff, the sole Democrat in Weber County's state legislative delegation.
The Republican from Ogden has filed her intent with state election officials to collect signatures to get on the primary ballot. As with her 2018 campaign, advocating for working families, she said, is a key concern.
"I think my perspective on family life in Weber County is unique," Brown said. Brown runs a law office that focuses on family, business and employment law cases.
She also touted her leadership style. "I will provide dynamic, energetic leadership," Brown said.
Shurtliff didn't immediately respond to queries seeking comment on her plans.
Shurtliff defeated Brown in the 2018 election by a 52.1%-44.6% margin, with write-in hopeful Terry Schow getting the rest of the votes. Brown thinks the fact that Shurtliff had previously held the District 10 spot factored in her win as well as the write-in bid by Schow, a Republican who had earlier been defeated by Brown in the GOP primary.
Shurtliff's win in 2018 made her the first Democrat to win a Utah House race in Weber County since 2008. She had held the post from 1999 through 2008 before waiting a decade to vie again for the post.
Republican Dixon Pitcher held the post from 2009 through 2018, but didn't seek re-election in 2018.