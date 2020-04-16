OGDEN — The two GOPers seeking the District 10 Utah House seat will face each other at the Weber County Republican Party convention on Saturday.
Both hopefuls — Lorraine Brown and Travis Campbell — have been seeking support from the GOP delegates who will make the call between them. At any rate, Saturday's vote may or may not end their battle for a place on the general election ballot, given nuances of the party's convention rules.
District 10 covers part of southern Ogden and South Ogden; the seat is now held by Lou Shurtliff, a Democrat who's seeking reelection.
Campbell has been campaigning in part on a message of making sure Weber County gets its fair share of resources from the state, determined that it won't be overshadowed by much larger Salt Lake and Utah counties. He also touts the importance of having a long-term vision — 10, 20 or even 30 years into the future — to keep pace with growing infrastructure and educational needs, among other things.
Brown says her focus as a lawmaker would be on families, working families more specifically. Lawmakers seem to put a big focus on issues related to growth as Utah's population surges, to the detriment of working families, she said. Brown points to skyrocketing home prices, the rising cost of living, and more. Leaders need to create an atmosphere conducive to families and their needs, she said.
Brown, an Ogden attorney who unsuccessfully ran for the District 10 seat in 2018, has also sought a place on the Republican ballot via the collection of signatures on petitions. Campbell is seeking a ballot spot solely through nomination by party delegates at the convention. Thus, per the latest party bylaws posted on the Weber County Republican Party website — meant to give convention-only candidates the edge — Campbell will be the sole party nominee if he gets more than 50% of the vote. Campbell, also from Ogden, is a local staffer for U.S. Rep Rob Bishop.
Having petitioned for a ballot spot, Brown would have to garner at least 70% support at the convention to be the sole party nominee. If she wins but gets less than that 70% threshold, both she and Campbell would face off again at the June 30 Republican primary.
Brown garnered 999 signatures in her bid to petition for a place on the primary ballot, according to the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office website. That's just shy of the 1,000 needed. But if she fails to earn a spot on the ballot at the convention, she said she'll look into potentially challenging the review of her petitions, seeking more information on the signatures that were eliminated and pushed her below the 1,000 mark.
Aside from the District 10 race, Weber County Republicans will gather virtually on Saturday to weigh in on the three Republicans seeking the at-large C seat on the Weber County Commission, and the two GOP contenders for Weber County recorder-surveyor.
The three Republican contenders for the county commission seat coming open are incumbent Jim Harvey, Toby Mileski and Brenda Doris. Alex McDonald is the sole Democrat seeking that post.
The two Republican recorder-surveyor candidates are Leann Kilts, the incumbent, and James Couts. Samuel Leake is the Democratic contender.
Results from Saturday's convention here should be tallied and released to the public on Monday. But that won't end the process to pick the contenders for elections across Utah this year. Both the state Democratic and Republican parties hold conventions on April 25 to select party nominees for federal races, statewide races and Utah House and Senate posts that cross county boundaries.
The general election is Nov. 11.