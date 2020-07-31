MORGAN — Jared Andersen and Cindy Carter, the two candidates vying for the Morgan County Council District 3 seat, were still tied with 541 votes apiece nearly a month after June's primary election.
At last, a winner was called.
Judges from Utah's 2nd Judicial District gathered Thursday night in Morgan to conduct the tiebreaker for the race.
Fifteen copies of each candidate's name were put into a bowl and judges took turns drawing one name apiece.
The final tally: Andersen 3, Carter 2.
By law, judges have to gather to "draw lots" to settle a tie. In this case, that tie-breaking process could either have been flipping a coin or drawing names out of a hat.
Utah Code states, “When a tie vote occurs in any primary election for any county office, the district court judges of the district in which the county is located shall, at a public meeting called by the judges and in the presence of the candidates involved, select the nominee by lot cast in whatever manner the judges determine.”
Initially, judges David Connors, Michael DeReda and Noel Hyde were supposed to gather Monday in Morgan to pick names out of hats to decide the winner. That drawing was canceled so that the deadline for candidates to request a recount could pass.
No recount happened, leading to Thursday's lot drawing.
Ties happen in county races about once every 10 years, Utah State Courts spokesperson Geoff Fattah said. Thursday's drawing was unique, though.
“I don’t think anybody has had any recollection beyond a generation that this has happened,” he told the Standard-Examiner earlier this week.
Andersen is the former Weber County engineer and former head coach of the Morgan High boys soccer team.
Carter is the CEO of ICORR Technologies, an oil and gas pipeline services company in Morgan that specializes in a practice called cathodic protection, which helps control corrosion of metal surfaces.
The Morgan County Council District 3 incumbent, Robert Kilmer, didn’t file for reelection.