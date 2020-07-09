MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — Another farmers market will launch for the summer this coming Saturday in Marriott-Slaterville.
Meantime, Farmers Market Ogden is preparing for its fourth week of operation, also this coming Saturday. Though it’s a scaled-back version of its former self due to safeguards against COVID-19, it’s getting good reviews.
“Honestly, people for the most part have been appreciative we’re there,” said Kim Bowsher of the Ogden Downtown Alliance, the event organizer.
Those attending have been mindful of guidelines meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and vendor sales have been solid, according to Bowsher.
Marriott-Slaterville’s Family Garden Market kicks off Saturday, and it will be held each week thereafter through Sept. 26, going from 9 a.m.-noon. It’ll be held at City Hall Park, 1570 W. 400 North. As with Farmers Market Ogden, which launched this year on June 20, a range of measures will be in effect to guard against coronavirus. Vendor tables will be spaced at least 10 feet apart, there will be no music or other activity “that would encourage customers to linger,” and the number of people allowed in will be limited to maintain social distancing, according to a flier announcing the event.
Farm products will be a focus at the Marriott-Slaterville market. “No on-site dining, please enjoy the bounty at home,” the flier reads.
Similarly, the focus at Farmers Market Ogden, a summertime staple in Ogden, is on food items — like produce, meat, cheese, honey and nuts, said Bowsher. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday on Historic 25th Street, and it’s scheduled to continue through Sept. 12. Yoga is held at 9 a.m. each Saturday on the grounds of the Municipal Gardens immediately south of the market.
Organizers had been hoping to expand the range of offerings to crafts, but have opted not to on the advice of Weber-Morgan Health Department officials, worried the addition could encourage lingering and make crowd control more difficult, potentially fostering the spread of coronavirus. Likewise, Bowsher said, organizers had initially hoped they would be able to expand the reduced footprint of the Ogden market, on 25th Street between Washington Boulevard and Grant Avenue. Typically, the fair extends from Washington Boulevard all the way to Wall Avenue.
With the coronavirus case count across Weber County and Utah on the rise, though, “that’s just not feasible,” Bowsher said.
There’s one entry point to the Ogden market, adjacent to 25th Street roughly around the Ogden Amphitheater, and participants are instructed to make a loop past the vendors going the same direction to minimize potential contact.
The Ogden event would draw up to 12,000 visitors on a typical Saturday last year, Bowsher said, but crowds so far this cycle have numbered around 4,000. Likewise, average time spent at the market has fallen from around two-and-a-half hours to 30 minutes.
“You’re not going three blocks. There’s no music,” Bowsher said, citing some of the differences from years past.
The visitors have been more focused given the tighter rules, resulting in good sales, according to Bowsher.
“It’s a crowd that’s there to buy and not just walk through the market,” she said.