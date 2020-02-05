WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney knows his vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial will have ripple effects. Big ripple effects.
"I know there’s going to be a lot of blowback from leaders of my party here. I presume I’ll receive the same reaction from leaders of my party in Utah," Romney, a Republican, said in a conference call with the media after announcing his planned votes. "I anticipate the president will have comments as well and perhaps in rallies and so forth. Of course the animosity that might be leveled from people on the street is going to be real as well."
Romney announced on the Senate floor Wednesday ahead of the formal vote on the matter that he would vote Trump guilty on the count he faces of abuse of power and not guilty on the second count of obstruction of justice. In doing so, he may be the only Republican to vote against the president, who is expected to be acquitted by the GOP majority in the Senate.
Whatever the case, Romney, voted in to office in 2018, knew he had to vote his conscience, vote what he believed. To do otherwise would be to go against the oath he took as a senator and the dictates of his faith.
"My own view as I stressed in my remarks was that it was hard for me to imagine conduct more damaging to the Constitution of a democratic republic than an attempt to corrupt an election to retain power," he said. "It does not happen in the United States of America, so in my view, what the president did rose to a level of impeachment and I recognize others had to make a judgement on their own."
He followed the impeachment and trial process and said he reached his determination last Thursday, after the question-and-answer session during the impeachment trial in the Senate. That's when he started drafting his formal statement expressing his views.
"The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political," Romney said in his remarks on the Senate floor. "Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust."
Trump is accused of withholding U.S. defense funds from the Ukraine in return for promises from Ukrainian officials to investigate alleged misdeeds in the country involving the son of Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful.
