With the first batch of vote totals in, Blake Moore and Bob Stevenson were running neck-and-neck in the race for the GOP nomination in the 1st District U.S. House race.
According to votes tallied Tuesday night, Moore had a slight lead with 27,416 votes, or 30.3% of the total, to 26,847 for Stevenson, 29.6% of the total. More votes, though, have yet to be counted and won't be added to Tuesday's figures until later, probably Thursday.
"We'll let all the votes come in. But I'm thrilled to be where we are," Moore, a Salt Lake City consultant who's originally from Ogden, said Tuesday night. "Happy to be there with a slight lead."
Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner, said the close race didn't surprise him. "There's still a lot of ballots to be counted. We expected a close race and that's exactly what it is — pretty dang close."
Trailing in third was Kerry Gibson, a former Weber County commissioner, with 21,222 votes, 23.4% of the total, followed by Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt with 15,115 votes, 16.7%.
Voting culminated Tuesday, but because ballots must be quarantined before they can be counted, the last ones to come in have not yet been counted.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, now holds the 1st District U.S. House seat. But he opted out of seeking a 10th term and it's set up a sometimes intense battle for the post. The Democratic and Republican winners from Tuesday will face off in the general election on Nov. 3 for the seat, which leans Republican and serves Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties.
Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek are the Democratic hopefuls, and Parry held a 52.5%-47.5% lead over Cheek, according to the incomplete returns Tuesday.
NERVOUS AND CONFIDENT
As Tuesday night wore on, the candidates for the 1st District U.S. House seat were alternatively nervous and confident.
"It comes down to the electorate, how they're going to mark their ballot," said Stevenson. Internal polling, however good, is of minimal comfort, he said, and he expected a "fairly tight" finish.
Moore, seeking public office for the first time, said it's been a tough but gratifying process. "It's definitely been a fun, long road. I'm excited. The polls look good, but you never know how it turns out," he said.
Witt noted what she said was the strong response to her call to reopen the country amid the varied restrictions implemented to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. She said the restrictions run counter to U.S. constitutional rights of assembly and damage the economy. It's been a big campaign theme for her.
"I’m humbled by all of the positive feedback we’ve been receiving from Utahns for reopening America and restoring our constitutional freedoms. There is a lot going on in society right now that is designed to tear us apart," she said in a statement. "We need to come together as one nation, one people, and with one purpose. I’m committed to ensuring that America remains the beacon of hope for the world."
One thing that's marked the campaigning, here and everywhere, has been COVID-19, which has prevented up-close-and-personal campaigning. "In this case, because of the COVID, we have not been able to get out and meet a lot of people," Stevenson said.
Gibson's campaign didn't immediately respond to a query Tuesday seeking comment.