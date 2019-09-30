OGDEN — More people are living on the streets or in camps around Weber County this year, but local aid workers are encouraged by ambitious initiatives now underway to combat homelessness.
Courtney Slater, a Weber Housing Agency outreach specialist, said Friday she’s having a harder time keeping tabs on the unsheltered homeless she serves because there are so many more than in 2018.
“It’s definitely a lot harder when working with 100 people versus 30,” she said.
This year she began documenting every street person encountered. It’s now at 135, compared to a few dozen last year, she said.
“We are running into a lot of people not from Ogden or even Utah,” Slater said.
She tries to connect them with housing resources and other services, which points to another problem.
Housing costs have soared, freezing many low-income people out of the market.
According to U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department data, the Ogden area has a surplus of rental units overall, but there is an estimated shortfall of 4,095 units for people with extremely low income.
In the extremely low-income category, HUD says, a two-bedroom unit for a household of four may cost $910 a month. The family can come up with only $643.
Andi Beadles, Weber Housing Authority executive director, said 22 clients of her agency who hold $713 HUD rent vouchers have so far not been able to find housing.
“For the most part, this is a population with high barriers, such as evictions or criminal histories, but for most it’s just a lack of affordable housing,” Beadles said.
Meanwhile, though, Beadles said she has high hopes for work now underway in Weber County to marshal more support for the homeless, including an emphasis on helping people who find housing be able to stay there.
In May, the Weber Homeless Coordinating Committee, a conglomeration of agencies and nonprofits, unveiled a strategic plan to improve planning and oversight with the goal of making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.
Tactics toward that end include more funding for housing-focused case management in shelters and street outreach.
The plan recommends hiring staff to create a hub for eviction prevention, landlord outreach, and housing navigation and mediation.
Supporting the development of a permanent supportive housing facility is another objective.
First, Weber County has budgeted to hire a homeless services coordinator, and Beadles said the hiring process is underway.
She said the coordinator position will be crucial to help align various agencies’ activities.
Officials also want to revive a successful program that died a few years ago when a HUD grant ran out.
Beadles said a team including case managers, a nurse, a therapist and employment specialists “wrapped services around an individual” to help the person get and keep housing.
“It was an amazing team, so successful,” she said. “Right now we have one individual at one agency assigned to 200 people we are trying to help. It left a gaping hole in our community.”
Still, Beadles is encouraged by the movement being seen on the strategic plan.
“We didn’t want to end up in a crisis situation that Salt Lake’s in right now,” she said. “We are seeing increases in homeless numbers and we don’t want to start to address this when it becomes a crisis.”
From 2014 through 2018, Weber County’s homeless population increased 48%, according to the state’s 2019 homelessness report. In the same time frame, the state homeless population dropped 6 percent and Salt Lake County’s 13%.
Local officials have attributed some of Weber County’s increase to Operation Rio Grande in Salt Lake City, a crackdown on crime around the major homeless shelter there that caused some to flee to friendlier communities.
Whatever the causes, Slater sees the effects daily as she makes the rounds of homeless camps and places where people live on the streets.
“I have been noticing a significant uptick this year in women on the streets,” Slater said. “A lot of them are experiencing significant sexual assaults and domestic violence, both on the streets or that has led them to become homeless.”
Further, she said, “A lot of the people on the streets are reporting violence. They are having more of a difficult time because of the violence.”
The perpetrators are other homeless “or people just messing with them,” she said.
“Overall the people on the streets are very nice,” Slater said.