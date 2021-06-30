OGDEN — Hunter Roth suspects the new fireworks rules and restrictions implemented by some Weber County cities could take a toll.
But he's trying to stay optimistic.
"Thinking it might take a hit on the sales," he said Tuesday, waiting for customers at the TNT Fireworks stand he's helping operate at 2nd Street and Washington Boulevard in Ogden. "Then again, people who want to buy them will buy them."
In light of dry conditions brought on by the ongoing drought, leaders in Ogden, North Ogden and Washington Terrace approved fireworks bans last week, aiming to guard against fires sparked by any errant pyrotechnics.
But they're not alone. West Haven leaders on Tuesday approved a measure prohibiting use of aerial pyrotechnics in the northern reaches of the city while Farr West officials are discouraging fireworks use altogether, though no formal ban is in place. Similarly, Marriott-Slaterville Mayor Scott Van Leeuwen and the Weber Fire District fire marshal are recommending against use of pyrotechnics west of Interstate 15 and south of 1200 South in the city, which represents the bulk of the locale. The Weber Fire District serves both Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven, among other places.
The upshot of it all could be reduced use of fireworks around Weber County during the Fourth of July weekend coming up and the Pioneer Day weekend later in July, when fireworks use is also typically popular. Fireworks vendors are "not very happy. They're disappointed," said Ryan Barker, a member of the North Ogden City Council and the fire marshal for the North View Fire District.
Still, Roth and other fireworks stand operators are out there, though perhaps in reduced numbers, hopeful that all is not lost. Roth notes the more western portions of the county, where outright bans aren't in place. Fireworks may still be sold, even if bans are in place; the public just can't fire them in places where they're restricted. "I'm hoping we'll still have business from people out west," Roth said.
Despite the ban in North Ogden, approved June 22 and to last through Dec. 1, officials there on Tuesday eased it back a little, mindful of those who like to light off aerials, sparklers and more. Now, the public will be able to light off their personal fireworks at the North Shore Aquatic Center parking lot from Friday through next Monday from 8-11 p.m. each day. The City Council also agreed to permit fireworks at the same location and same times from July 22-25 around Pioneer Day Celebrations.
The aim, said Mayor Neal Berube, is to create a safe space for fireworks aficionados. One of the North View Fire District stations sits just to the east of the spot.
In that vein, Roth and Andy Lunz, who helps run another TNT Fireworks stand off Harrison Boulevard near 12th Street in Ogden, question the notion of outright bans. Both think large, open parking lots could serve as safe places to let off fireworks, without the need for complete prohibitions.
"It's just been crazy that they're banning them all of a sudden," said Larene Smith, Lunz's stepmother, who's now starting her 49th year as a vendor.
Lunz, furthermore, questions why large public fireworks shows are allowed but, at least in some places, not personal fireworks. "I truly don't think it's fair to us," he said.
Here are some of the details of the varied fireworks bans, restrictions and recommendations:
Ogden and Washington Terrace are prohibiting personal fireworks use, as is North Ogden, except for the windows of opportunity at the North Shore Aquatic Center. The North Ogden measure has very strong public backing, according to Barker and Phil Swanson, another member of the City Council there.
Per Tuesday's measure, West Haven is prohibiting aerial fireworks — the ones that fly high in the sky — in the northern part of the city. The prohibited zone sits north of 1800 South going east to 1900 West then follows a canal network to I-15. Fireworks are banned in the small segment of West Haven east of I-15.
The recommendation in Marriott-Slaterville against fireworks west of I-15, full of open fields and ag land, and south of 1200 South is just that. There are no fines or penalties applicable if someone lights off fireworks in the area, said Bill Morris, the city attorney. Still, Weber County Sheriff's Office officials will be watching for dangerous fireworks use, he said.
The Farr West City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss fireworks but took no formal action, lacking a quorum. A recommendation issued June 18, though, strongly advises against personal fireworks activity.
"A severe drought and limited irrigation has left our city dry and at serious risk," reads the recommendation. "Areas near dry fields, canals and other vegetation are a specific risk. Vegetation around homes and other structures will easily ignite, and could result in the catastrophic loss of your home. Farr West City encourages our citizens to STOP THIS RISK by celebrating without consumer fireworks."
Pleasant View has a standing ban against fireworks for the area roughly north of Weber High School, according to Barker.
Whatever the restrictions and rules from locale to locale, Jared Taylor, deputy fire marshal for the Weber Fire District, advises caution.
"I would strong encourage people to use some common sense. They might take a year off, especially in areas surrounded by agricultural fields and any of the high-risk areas," he said.