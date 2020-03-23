A new leader is headed to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.
Logan Wilde, a Utah state representative from Croydon in Morgan County and a former member of the Weber-Morgan Board of Health, has been tabbed to serve as commissioner of the agency. He'll replace Kerry Gibson, the former Weber County commissioner who stepped down from the post on Jan. 14 to make a bid for the U.S. House.
“He is a great leader, and as a rancher himself, his expertise in agriculture will greatly benefit the department," said Gov. Gary Herbert, who picked Wilde for the spot.
Wilde has served in the Utah House since 2017 and will step down from that post to become commissioner of agriculture, the agency said in a statement. He also served as a member of the Weber-Morgan Board of Health from 2014-2016 and on the Morgan County Council from 2012-2016. In the private sector, he has served as managing partner for M.R. Wilde and Sons.
"As a predominantly rural district, I have actively defended the agricultural practices and interests of these areas," Wilde said in a statement, alluding to his Utah House district. "In conjunction with these efforts, and while serving as a board member of the Utah Association of Conservation Districts, I have been one of our state’s leading voices in safeguarding conservation in Utah."
His "path to public service," Wilde said, began with his volunteer work as a youth representative to the Morgan County Farm Bureau. His service on the Morgan County Council instilled the importance of building a community from the grassroots level. "I believe that communities grow better and faster when bureaucrats get out of the way," Wilde said.
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.