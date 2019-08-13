MOUNTAIN GREEN — A Morgan County councilwoman has become the first formal candidate for the U.S. House seat to be vacated by Rep. Rob Bishop.
Tina Cannon, an accountant now serving in her second term on the Morgan County Council, announced she's running for the seat representing northern Utah, including Weber County and northern Davis County. She sounded a pro-U.S. defense, pro-business message in a Youtube video announcing her candidacy, also playing off President Donald Trump's "make America great" slogan.
"It's time for a new perspective, a new voice in Washington, someone who stands for the values that made America great and will keep America great," she said. "I'm running for Congress because Washington, D.C., needs a fearless conservative who will do what's right, who will vote with integrity and principle, a conservative who leads with Utah values."
Soon after Bishop definitively said on July 29 that he'd forego a bid for another term in the U.S. House seat, Cannon said she was thinking about running for the spot. Now she says she's running and she was listed on the Federal Election Commission website as the sole candidate ahead of the 2020 race.
Katie Witt, the mayor of Kaysville, said soon after Bishop's announcement that she had formed an exploratory committee to consider a bid for the the 1st District U.S. House seat. The post covers Weber County, as well as northern Davis County and eight other counties in northern and northeastern Utah.
In her Youtube video, Cannon touched on public lands, defense and border security, also expressing a measure of leeriness with federal power. Similarly, Bishop, a Brigham City Republican now serving in his ninth term, is a conservative leery of what he says is federal overreach.
"I know firsthand how our public lands rights here in northern Utah need to be managed by the people who know them best and not by a D.C. bureaucrat," Cannon said. "That's while I will fight for local control for generations to come."
As a tax accountant and small business owner, she continued, "I believe we need to get the Federal government out of our way so that we can grow and prosper."
She would strengthen Hill Air Force Base, she said, and voiced support for bolstering U.S. defense and border security. National security, she went on, "means a strong border defense. We have to know who's here and how long they'll be staying. It's just common sense."