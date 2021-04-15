Tina Cannon, the Morgan County woman who unsuccessfully vied last year for the 1st District U.S. House seat, is running for chairperson of the Utah Republican Party.
“My extensive public service combined with my background in accounting give me the tools needed to unify the party, prudently manage finances and craft a winning statewide strategy,” Cannon said in a statement on Thursday. She runs an accounting firm, has 20 years experience with the Utah Republican Party and previously served on the Morgan County Council, an elected post
She is among five hopefuls seeking the state party leadership post at the Utah Republican Party organization convention set for May 1. The others vying to replace Derek Brown, who isn't running again, are Brad Baker, Carson Jorgensen, Scott Miller and Stewart Peay.
If elected, Cannon's statement reads, "she will leverage her extensive experience to unite the party and promote Republican principles such as family values, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, limited taxation and local control."
She ran last year in the crowded GOP primary to replace U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who didn't run again, finishing third in balloting at the GOP primary in the 12-candidate field. Republican Blake Moore, a fellow Republican, ultimately won the 1st District U.S. House race.
Other objectives for Cannon include increasing GOP membership, expanding the party's donor base and creating a "team-focused atmosphere."
Peay is chairman of the Utah County Republican Party. Jorgensen is a rancher from Mount Pleasant in Sanpete County. Miller is from Salt Lake County and served as the chair of the Salt Lake County Republican Party until resigning in late March after a controversy arising from allegations he dismissively treated female GOPers' charges of harassment by a GOP ally of his. Baker, according to KUTV, is a Weber State University student.