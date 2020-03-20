OGDEN — There will be no lack of candidates and competition for the posts up for grabs this election cycle in Weber County.
Of the four Weber County races, two Utah Senate and seven Utah House posts serving the county that are on the ballot, just two are uncontested. The race for the 1st District U.S. House seat, serving Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties, has drawn 14 hopefuls.
The school board races are considerably less competitive. Of the eight races for seats on the Ogden and Weber school boards, just two are contested.
The filing period for the 2020 elections closed on Thursday, and following is a rundown of the hopefuls who formally filled out paperwork to run. The information is pulled from the Weber County Elections Office and Utah Lieutenant Governor websites. One Utah Senate and two Utah House seats serving Weber County are open and the incumbents aren't running again, so at least three new leaders will emerge.
With U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop not seeking reelection to his congressional seat, 14 Republicans and two Democrats have filed for that post. The Republicans are Katie Witt, Bob Stevenson, Tina Cannon, Howard Wallack, Mark Shepherd, Kerry Gibson, Blake Moore, Zach Hartman, Doug Durbano, Chadwick Fairbanks III, Catherine Brenchley Hammon, and JC DeYoung. The Democrats are Jamie Cheek and Darren Parry.
UTAH SENATE, HOUSE
The race for the Utah Senate District 19 seat features four candidates — Republicans Johnny Ferry of Pleasant View, John Johnson of Ogden and Denver Lough of the Park City area; and Democrat Katy Owens, also of the Park City area. Incumbent Sen. Allen Christensen, a Republican from North Ogden finishing his fourth term, isn't running again. District 19 extends into northern Ogden, North Ogden, Harrisville, Pleasant View and the Ogden Valley in Weber County, as well as parts of Morgan and Summit counties.
Gregg Buxton of Roy, a Republican and the incumbent senator in District 20, is unchallenged. The district covers western Weber County, extending into Plain City, Farr West, Marriott-Slaterville, West Haven and Roy in Weber County, and part of northwestern Davis County.
The race for the Utah House District 7 seat features Republican Ryan Wilcox of Ogden and Democrat Grant Protzman of North Ogden. Incumbent Rep. Kyle Andersen, a Republican from North Ogden who is finishing his first term, decided not to seek reelection due to personal reasons, he said Friday. District 7 extends into northern Ogden, North Ogden and Pleasant View.
Rep. Steve Waldrip, a Republican from Eden, is seeking his second term in the District 8 Utah House seat. Democrat Oscar Mata of Harrisville is also running. District 8 covers parts of Harrisville and Ogden and extends to the Ogden Valley and eastern Weber County.
Rep. Calvin Musselman, a Republican from West Haven, is seeking his second term for the District 9 Utah House seat. He faces a challenge from Democrat Steve Olsen of Ogden. District 9 extends into central Ogden, going west to West Haven.
Rep. Lou Shurtliff, a Democrat from Ogden, seeks reelection to the District 10 Utah House seat. Two Republicans are also vying, Lorraine Brown and Travis Campbell, both from Ogden. District 10 extends into southern Ogden and South Ogden.
Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican from the South Ogden area, seeks reelection to the District 11 Utah House seat. Republican Elizabeth Carlin of Riverdale and Democrat Jason Allen of Washington Terrace are also running. District 11 covers Washington Terrace, Riverdale, parts of South Ogden and Uintah and, in neighboring Davis County, South Weber and part of Layton.
Rep. Mike Schultz, a Republican from Hooper, seeks reelection to the District 12 Utah seat. United Utah Party hopeful Shawn Ferriola of Roy is also running. District 12 covers Hooper, parts of Roy and West Haven in western Weber County, and extends south into northwestern Davis County.
Four hopefuls seek the District 29 Utah House seat — Republicans Sharlene Timmerman Pitman of Pleasant View and Matt Gwynn of Farr West, Democrat Kerry Wayne of Marriott-Slaterville, and United Utah Party hopeful Tanner Greenhalgh of Brigham City. Incumbent Rep. Lee Perry of Perry isn't running again after five terms in the seat. District 29 includes Plain City, Farr West and Marriott-Slaterville plus parts of Pleasant View and Harrisville in Weber County. In Box Elder County, it covers Perry, Willard and part of Brigham City.
FOUR FOR COUNTY COMMISSION
Jim Harvey, the Republican incumbent in the at-large Weber County Commission C seat, is running for reelection. Republicans Toby Mileski of Pleasant View and Brenda Doris of Eden are also running, as well as Democrat Alex McDonald of Ogden.
Leann Kilts, the Republican incumbent county recorder, is seeking another term. Republican James Couts and Democrat Samuel Leake of North Ogden are also running.
County Treasurer John Bond, a Republican, is running for reelection. Democrat Joshua Pope also seeks the seat.
County Assessor John Ulibarri, a Republican, is seeking reelection unchallenged.
THE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES
Don Belnap is seeking reelection to the District 1 seat on the Ogden School Board, challenged by Arlene Anderson.
Jeremy Shinoda, appointed mid-term to the District 4 seat, seeks election to the final two years of the term in the seat, challenged by Amber Allred.
Incumbents Jennifer Zundel in the District 3 seat and Susan Richards in the District 6 post are running unopposed. Sue Ann Burton is the sole candidate for the District 5 seat, now held by Nancy Blair, who is not running.
Paul Widdison, Douglas Hurst and Jon Ritchie, all incumbents, are seeking reelection to their seats representing districts 4, 5 and 6, respectively, on the the Weber School Board.
K'Leena Furniss and Brent Strate, both Republicans, are running for the District 4 seat on the Utah State Board of Education, now held by Jennifer Graviet.
The Utah governor's post and U.S. presidency are also on the ballot this year, among other oiffices.
Some candidates may be eliminated during party conventions in April. The primary election will be held June 3, with the general election on Nov. 3.