ROY — With a Roy City Council vote looming on a controversial rezone proposal affecting her neighborhood, Wendy Packer figured she’d better step forward and speak out.
She’d done it before as the proposal to turn a parcel near her home into a cluster of townhomes, which she opposes, wound its way through City Hall. This time, though, there was a twist — instead of an in-person meeting, the City Council held its gathering electronically, aiming to eliminate potential for person-to-person contact to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Try as she might, Packer couldn’t figure out how to access the feed of the meeting, didn’t have a chance to sound off and ended up feeling muzzled.
“A lot of us didn’t know to get on the virtual whatever meeting to voice our opinion,” she said.
The turn to electronic meetings last month by city councils and other governmental entities around Weber County and beyond, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, has been embraced by most as a way to prevent the spread of the disease. Many of those accustomed to attending meetings at their respective city and other governmental buildings have quickly adapted, brushing up on the technology required to connect electronically.
“I’ve actually enjoyed them. I still feel involved and have had the chance to make comments,” said Stefanie Casey of North Ogden, who’s active in issues in that city and a regular, via her computer, at City Council meetings.
Similarly, North Ogden City Attorney Jon Call, who helps administer the city’s virtual meetings, hasn’t seen any big issues emerge with the transition, to stay in effect until the coronavirus threat eases. “I feel like we’ve actually had more watching than show up (in live meetings). I think engagement back and forth has been really good,” he said.
Still, it’s not perfect, as Packer’s case illustrates. The turn of events in Roy has left her frustrated, thinking officials should’ve tabled action until the City Council could have met in person to debate the touchy subject, thus giving her and other foes a chance at “a fair fight.” The City Council approved the rezone in a 3-2 vote during that April 21 electronic meeting, permitting the townhome proposal to move forward.
In Ogden, Angel Castillo, a former city planning commission member and a regular at Ogden City Council meetings, understands and welcomes the move to electronic meetings to help curb COVID-19. But she doesn’t like some aspects of how electronic meetings are held, notably changes to the public comment portion of meetings, when attendees have traditionally been given the opportunity to directly address the City Council on most any topic. Since going electronic, live commenting has been eliminated during the public comment portion of meetings and those wanting to speak out are invited to email comments ahead of time instead.
“I am upset that that has been taken away,” Castillo said. She questions whether emailed comments will get as much scrutiny, noting that when directly addressing the council “you know 100 percent that they are seeing you, hearing you.”
The Roy and North Ogden city councils still have live public comment sections during their electronic meetings, held via the Zoom platform, as in Ogden. When it comes time to allow the public to sound off, Mayor S. Neal Berube in North Ogden and Mayor Bob Dandoy in Roy introduce the speakers or ask them to identify themselves, unmute their Zoom connections and let them speak. Their audio can be heard, though the speakers’ images don’t appear on screen.
‘WE’RE KIND OF CAUGHT’
Though Packer didn’t get to speak out on the Roy townhome plans as she had hoped, Dandoy said there was no lack of input, from both those supporting and opposing the rezone proposal. Many emailed their comments, while others — around a half-dozen or more, he thinks — spoke during the online public hearing at the April 21 meeting.
Still, would-be speakers had to jump through a few hoops to sound-off during the public hearing, as during the public comment portion of the meeting. They were instructed via the online meeting agenda to send an email to the city of Roy expressing their interest in speaking so they could, in turn, get the sort of access to the Zoom platform necessary to address the council.
And Dandoy, like many, still prefers live, in-person meetings and looks forward to the day when the city can meet once again at City Hall. Older, less tech-savvy people may not be able to connect to the electronic meetings, he said, and sometimes they’re the ones who are most engaged in what’s going on in the city.
In light of “this crazy pandemic period, we’re kind of caught,” Dandoy said.
Technical matters aside, Casey, the North Ogden resident, said in-person meetings offer something else that online gatherings don’t — a glimpse of the body language of meeting participants. “I learn a lot from that,” she said.
It may be a while before cities return to live, in-person meetings. Weber County is currently operating under “moderate risk” coronavirus guidelines as prepared by state officials, which allow for gatherings of no more than 20 people. City council meetings in locales like Roy, North Ogden and Ogden regularly draw more people than that. The next phase of coronavirus guidelines, the “low risk” phase, allow for gatherings of up to 50 people.
Brandon Garside, communications manager for the city of Ogden, suspects the city will hold electronic meetings at least through the month of May. But he looks forward to the day when people can once again stream into council chambers.
“We definitely want to get back to live meetings,” he said. “There’s nothing that can replace that face-to-face interaction.”