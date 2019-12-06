OGDEN — The city hopes a newly adopted ordinance will help make better use of the handful of commercial-style buildings peppered throughout Ogden’s residential neighborhoods.
The Ogden City Council recently approved a measure that allows online sales, small distribution and warehousing operations at commercial buildings located in residential zones. Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said because of the way the city was built out over the years, there are several smaller, commercial style buildings existing right in the middle of what is otherwise a suburban neighborhood.
The buildings are defined by the city as “nonconforming structures,” because they were built for a particular use before current zoning prohibitions went into effect, and in most cases, they can’t easily be used for residential purposes.
“Many of these buildings were constructed for a completely different purpose than what maybe the zoning would allow,” Montgomery said. “So the city has adopted provisions to allow these buildings to be used rather than sit vacant.”
In these types of buildings, the city had already allowed for uses like offices, day cares, rehearsal halls, laundromats, tailors, restaurants and grocery stores. Montgomery said most of the buildings are of smaller scale and fit with the general character of the neighborhood they are located in.
Michelle and Lance Staker own the commercial structure at 151 27th St. and petitioned the city to allow for the online sales, small distribution and warehousing operations. Built in 1970, the building was built as a heating and air conditioning warehouse, but had been vacant for several years, Montgomery said. The area was originally zoned commercial, but entire street was rezoned to residential when homes were built to east.
As the city’s planning commission and council have discussed the proposal over the last few weeks, questions have been raised about possible neighborhood disturbances that could be caused by a warehouse. The prevailing feeling among city officials was that a warehouse isn’t too big of a departure from uses already allowed and it’s better for buildings to be used than to sit vacant and possibly grow dilapidated. The council did however amended the original ordinance by stipulating that warehouse deliveries can only be made during normal business hours and prohibiting large semitrucks from making the deliveries.