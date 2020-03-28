With the passage of House Bill 393 by Utah lawmakers, Lance Peterson is eager to move forward with debate on whether the broad unincorporated swath of western Weber County should be turned into a city.
"It allows us as a community to go forward with a discussion and a vote so we can decide for ourselves," Peterson said. "If we vote it down, we vote it down. If we vote it up, we vote it up."
At the same time, Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley said his city is in the process of annexing — or attempting to annex — a big chunk of the area where the proposed new city lies, potentially undermining those incorporation efforts. The landowners who sought annexation by Plain City "would much rather be in an established city," Beesley said, not a new, untested city.
The push to create Weber County's 16th city — called West Weber — edges forward, but not without continued controversy, sparks even. Rep. Steve Waldrip, a Republican from the Eden area, sponsored HB393 after the group behind the incorporation talk sought his help. If the Plain City annexation initiative were to move forward, those behind the competing incorporation initiative worry it would sabotage the planned question on the Nov. 3 ballot on whether the new city should be formed.
To hamper the Nov. 3 ballot question would impinge on the ballot proponents' "right to self-determination and vote on whether they want to have their own city," Waldrip said. He sees it as "an issue of fundamental fairness."
HB393, Waldrip maintains, spells out that no annexations by established cities may occur from an area part of a proposed new city that's the focus of a looming ballot question on incorporation. The West Weber initiative falls under the new law's dictates, he said, and halts the Plain City annexation initiative, at least until after the Nov. 3 vote.
Beesley questions Waldrip's contention, though, noting that the annexation process at issue in Plain City started before HB393 was signed into law last week by Gov. Gary Herbert. The contingent hoping to become part of Plain City collectively owns some 2,500 acres to 3,000 acres.
Either way, it's a tense situation, and the controversy underscores the strong emotions on both sides of the issue. At stake is whether the remaining unincorporated expanse of western Weber County — measuring 57 square miles and home to some 4,700 people — should incorporate. Weber County commissioners currently govern the expanse, and if incorporation moves forward, a new city council and mayor would take over governance, at the same time limiting the ability of Plain City, West Haven and Marriott-Slaterville — which abut the area — to expand.
Presuming Waldrip is correct in saying HB393 stalls Plain City's annexation drive, Peterson, part of the group pushing for the vote, wants to hold a series of meetings on incorporation so the public can flesh out the topic. Alternatively, if Plain City is able to annex a chunk of the area that's part of the proposed new city before the Nov. 3 vote, it subverts the ballot initiative, focus of a petition drive ratified by the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office.
"You have a paradox. You have a conundrum," Peterson said.
Beesley has reached out to Rep. Lee Perry, who represents part of the unincorporated area in the Utah House, for clarification on whether Plain City's annexation can go forward. Perry said he had reached out to state legal experts, but they hadn't yet given him a response on the issue.
Meantime, West Haven Mayor Sharon Bolos said owners of two parcels abutting that city, also in the area at the center of the incorporation initiative, seek annexation into West Haven. That issue, raising the same issues as the Plain City annexation effort, tentatively goes before the West Haven City Council at its April 1 meeting.
For his part, Tom Favero, a farmer who owns land in the area that's the focus of the incorporation talk, said many, himself included, would prefer to stay in unincorporated Weber County. "We'd all rather just stay in the county if they'd leave us alone," he said.