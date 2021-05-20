OGDEN — The partial closure of at least one street in the city center — site of a lot of roadwork expected to extend through the summer — is over.
With the opening on Tuesday of the new parking lot just east of the Weber Center, the seat of Weber County government, 24th Street just east of Washington Boulevard has completely reopened to traffic. The northernmost travel lane had been closed to traffic to accommodate the work. What's more, 94 parking spots in the area, meant to serve those who work in the Weber Center or have business there, have opened.
The three-level, 237-spot parking structure that once sat in the location was closed to the public after the March 18, 2020, earthquake that shook Utah, ahead of demolition of the structure last summer and fall. County officials had already been planning to raze the structure and create a new surface parking lot, even before the temblor, and the work is now largely complete, save for a few details.
That doesn't end things, though. The county received special permission from the City of Ogden to replace the three-level parking structure with the smaller surface lot. But eventually, a larger garage with 296 spots will have to be installed at the location, commensurate with the size of the Weber Center and the traffic it generates.
Scott Mendoza in the Weber County Community Development Department said plans for the larger garage have to be submitted to Ogden officials within about three and a half years. That requirement spurred Weber County commissioners to start searching for a new home for county government operations, leery of the potential price tag for a new garage, and that process continues, Mendoza said.
EDA Architects has surveyed county officials about their space needs and, based on those results, will draw up general parameters for a new structure to house county offices. That will guide the search for a place to potentially relocate. If relocation plans proceed — the process could take three years or more — the county would eventually sell the Weber Center, leaving it to the buyer to contend with the new garage requirement, potentially costing $15 million.
Though completion of the new surface parking lot reopens 24th Street between Washington Boulevard and Adams Avenue, other streets around the city center remain barricaded stemming from other, unrelated projects. Portions of Washington Boulevard have been closed to accommodate work for the planned Utah Transit Authority bus rapid transit system taking shape. Parts of 26th Street in the city's core area are also closed for upgrades.