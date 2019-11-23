OGDEN — The city now has an official blueprint that will guide transportation in Ogden through the middle of this century.
Earlier this week, the Ogden City Council adopted a citywide Transportation Master Plan — an extensive document that will be used to inform capital projects, budgetary decisions and zoning and ordinance changes through 2050.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the plan took nearly three years of research and work by the city and its consultant, Fehr and Peers. The measure covers a wide range of transportation elements, including transit service and systems, bicycles, pedestrian safety, street system efficiencies, new technologies and innovations and wayfinding signage. The plan includes several proposed major projects, with phasing and estimated costs for each of them.
Funding for the $350,000 plan was approved during the city’s 2017 budget process and with the adoption of the 2017-2021 Capital Improvement Plan. Elements of the city’s recently adopted Bicycle Master Plan are included in the measure and the soon-to-be funded bus rapid transit project was also considered.
Major projects in the plan are separated into three phases. The first phase runs from 2019 to 2030, phase two from 2031 to 2040, with the third and final phase running from 2041 to 2050.
The first phase calls for more than $12 million of work on west 12th Street. That includes a $3.8 million project to build an active-transportation pathway on the north side of 12th Street from Depot Drive to Wall Avenue and a much discussed plan to build on overpass on the road that would span over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
“That’s one of the things we’re trying to tackle in the next 10 years,” Anderson said of the overpass project.
One of Ogden’s main commercial corridors, 12th Street is among Weber County’s busiest east-west roads. Motorists use the road to access Interstate 15, the Ogden Canyon and recreation opportunities in the Upper Ogden Valley. The road is also the main entry point into the Business Depot Ogden, a business park with more than 6,000 employees.
According to traffic statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation, an average of 23,000 vehicles traveled through the 12th Street and Washington Boulevard intersection daily in 2016. More than 35,000 vehicles passed through the 12th Street and Wall Avenue intersection daily, with 31,000 cars driving near the I-15 on-ramp every day.
As busy as the road is, congestion really becomes a problem when trains pass over the road. Traffic is known to back up significantly at the UP tracks, often times for more than 15 minutes.
Weber County’s approved Local Transportation Fund for 2019 includes $1.85 million to study building the overpass.
Phase two of Ogden’s plan includes a massive, $42 million reconstruction of 24th Street from Interstate 15 to Wall Avenue. The plan calls to widen the section of 24th Street to five lanes, adding new sidewalks, bike lanes, mid-block crossings and landscaping. As part of the plan, the 24th Street viaduct would be shortened and touch down at Wall Avenue rather than Lincoln Avenue.
Maria Vyas, from Fehr and Peers, said the abridged viaduct would better connect motorists coming off the interstate to the western portion of Ogden’s downtown.
Both 12th Street and 24th Street are UDOT-owned roads, so the two projects are largely dependent on funding being appropriated by the state.
Phase three of the plan calls for a $13.6 expansion of 400 North, making the road five lanes from I-15 to Harrisville Road and including a new connection over the railroad.