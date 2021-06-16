FARMINGTON — Five attorneys have been nominated to replace District Judge Robert J. Dale, who will retire in August.
The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission nominated Yvette Donosso, Bountiful assistant city attorney; Richard Gallegos, Davis County public defender; Craig Hall, Intermountain Healthcare attorney and a Republican state legislator from West Valley City; Matthew Hansen, deputy Davis County attorney; and Blaine Rawson, a partner of the law firm Ray Quinney & Nebeker.
Written comments can be submitted to the commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon June 25. The commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.
After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Cox’s appointee will be subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.