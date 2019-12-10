NORTH OGDEN — A longtime yuletide tradition has pulled up its four-year-old roots and will relocate to the amphitheater at North Ogden's Barker Park this season.
For the first time, the city of North Ogden is hosting a Christmastime program dubbed The North Pole at Barker Park. It'll feature an electronic light show, Santa Claus and reindeer as well as the Hunt Family Live Nativity, a program featuring live performers reenacting the story of Jesus' birth. The North Pole at Barker Park runs Dec. 20-23 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each day.
The nativity program, a local tradition that dates to 1978, was held at the Weber County Fairgrounds complex the last four years. North Ogden officials approached the Hunt family about performing in the amphitheater instead and Tammy Hunt, part of the family that puts on the program, said they agreed.
Turns out the cost to rent space at the fairgrounds for the event was enough of a burden "that we had been considering an alternative spot," Hunt said. The city isn't charging the Hunts to offer the nativity show at the amphitheater, to be performed three times each night of North Pole at Barker Park, at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
City officials had considered the First Amendment ramifications of hosting the North Pole event in light of the religious nature of the Hunt's nativity program, according to Jon Call, the city attorney. He said he fielded a call from someone wondering about the propriety of the city hosting the event in light of the nativity program, though he got calls from others "expressing gratitude" for the plans.
Whatever the case, because the nativity program is just one element, with other more secular elements like Santa Claus and the light show, Call said it doesn't fun afoul of the provision of the First Amendment governing separation of church and state.
"I think the city's program is in compliance with the direction the Supreme Court has given us," Call said.
Moreover, a representation of a menorah, the candelabra symbolic of Judaism that's used by Jewish people during Hanukkah, will be on display on the grounds. "We'd be open to other holiday displays being included," Call said.
The Hunt nativity show features actors and live animals, including a camel, donkeys, sheep and horses, offering a reenactment of Joseph and Mary's search for a place where Mary can give birth to Jesus. Hunt said she's eager to carry out the program at the amphitheater and that the stage and area in front of the stage will likely be used. The story is pulled from the King James version of the Bible.
The amphitheater, located at 2375 Fruitland Drive, was largely completed last year, though it faced additional work this year. It has been the focus of controversy stemming from criticism of some who say it doesn't fit in the residential neighborhood where it is located.
Mindful of the potential traffic the event may cause in the neighborhood where the amphitheater sits, visitors may park their cars at Wadman Park, 2700 N. 1050 East, or Oaklawn Park, 1200 E. 2500 North. Shuttles will ferry visitors between those two locations and Barker Park from 5-9 p.m. each day of North Pole at Barker Park.
City officials will gauge results of this first installment of the program in determining if they keep it up in the years to come, Call said.