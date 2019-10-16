NORTH OGDEN — The Weber County League of Women Voters is hosting three public forums in coming days to help voters get up to speed on some of the issues and candidates ahead of Election Day, Nov. 5.
On Thursday, the league is hosting a debate between the two North Ogden mayoral candidates, Lynn Satterthwaite and S. Neal Berube. It goes from 7:30-9 p.m. and will be held at the North Branch library, 475 E. 2600 North in North Ogden. The candidates are vying for the last two years of the mayoral term won in 2017 by the late North Ogden mayor, Brent Taylor, killed last year in Afghanistan.
On Oct. 21, the league is hosting a discussion on Proposition 3, the ballot measure asking Weber County voters whether they favor creation of a special committee to study possible change to the three-commissioner form of county government. It goes from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will be held at Weber State University’s Community Education Center at 2605 Monroe Blvd. in Ogden. If voters approve the study — sought in years past by the league — any recommendation coming from the committee for shifting from the current government format would be put to voters in a subsequent vote.
On Oct. 22, the league is hosting a debate between the six hopefuls for three seats on the West Haven City Council. It goes from 7-8:30 p.m. and will be held at West Haven City Hall, 4150 S. 3900 West. The candidates are incumbents Stephanie Carlson and Lacy Richards along with Carrie Call, Kim Dixon, Rob Higginson and Nina Morse.