North Ogden City Council hopefuls zero in on growth, tone of campaigning

NORTH OGDEN — Growth, more particularly, the expansion of high-density housing like apartments, looms as the big issue among the six candidates for three spots on the North Ogden City Council.
It’s been a touchy subject, and if not properly controlled, some worry, such housing development and the accompanying population growth will lead to traffic congestion, potentially even stress police resources. Others counsel a more open approach, worried more about making sure the city has an array of housing options accessible to those of varied income levels.
With the tenor in the contest sometimes reaching a pitch, some hopefuls say, calls for cooperation and respect among those of differing viewpoints, too, stand out among the candidates.
Incumbents Phil Swanson and Ryan Barker and Charlotte Ekstrom topped balloting in the Aug. 13 primary for the three at-large spots, followed by Randy Winn, Julie Anderson and Ronald Flamm. Four others trailed behind, eliminated from contention, and the top three vote-getters among the six remaining hopefuls come Election Day, on Tuesday, win seats on the City Council.
PHIL SWANSON: Swanson said growth and how leaders manage it is the overriding issue in the city. He, for one, calls for a balance between high-density growth, like apartments and town homes, and new single-family homes.
“I think we have to have a broad complement of housing,” said Swanson. A seeming movement against development of housing geared to renters has emerged of late, he said, “and I am not in that camp.”
There are those who may not have sufficient credit or funding to buy a house, and he thinks they shouldn’t be shut out of being able to live in North Ogden because other housing options aren’t available. “I think it’s wrong of anybody to single these people out as somehow less than or a detriment to the community,” Swanson said.
He said the electoral campaign has been “crazy,” which he thinks is understandable given the growing pains North Ogden has been experiencing. Swanson was originally appointed to fill out a vacant council post, won election to a full term in 2015 and is now seeking his second full term.
RYAN BARKER: Growth looms large as an issue for Barker, too.
High-density housing “sells, it’s big, it’s a popular sale,” he said. At the same time, though, it’s “not always something you want throughout the community.”
City leaders, he said, need to work with developers to strike a balance. It’s not a matter of prohibiting high-density development, but rather, deciding where it fits the best in North Ogden.
He lamented what he said has been a particularly intense campaign cycle. “There’s been a lot of negative campaigning going on,” he said. Generally, he thinks all the candidates would make good council members, but attacks on one another aren’t the way to go to make a case to voters.
“I just don’t see the reason in ruining someone’s life just so I can get elected,” he said. Barker, appointed to a vacant seat on the council in 2018, serves as fire marshal in the North View Fire District.
CHARLOTTE EKSTROM: Ekstrom puts the focus on creating a cooperative, positive atmosphere in conducting city business, in contrast to some of the divisiveness that has characterized debate on some issues in the city of late.
“I think it’s really about sending out a positive message,” she said. “Taking what is and building on that and creating something positive going forward.”
Leaders won’t agree on everything, but they still need to be able to work with one another and realize that everyone is working for the betterment of the city. “OK, we disagree, but we say, ‘All right, we’ll try our best,’” she said. “We’re all good people trying to do good things. We just go about it different ways.”
On growth, the city needs to have plans in place to manage it, but leaders also have to mindful of property rights. “We can’t prevent people who want to develop their land,” she said.
Ekstrom operates a North Ogden pizzeria.
RANDY WINN: Managing growth is the big issue facing North Ogden, said Winn.
The city, he thinks, needs to limit multi-family housing, especially apartments, and keep it in specifically designated areas. It’s not incumbent on the city to necessarily provide for every sort of housing need, especially given the range of housing stock in adjacent communities. “We don’t have to have housing for all types of families,” Winn said.
Allowing for too much high-density housing, he warns, could lead to increased traffic congestion on city streets because of the increased population that would result. The larger population base from high-density development, he added, could also stress police resources. “We’re cozied up to other towns to our south and west. I think they are better suited to handle that type of housing,” he said.
Keeping close tabs on the city budget would also be a priority to keep the city out of debt and to make sure it has reserves for future eventualities.
JULIE ANDERSON: Anderson puts the emphasis on making sure residents feel they have a voice and making government accessible to them.
“I think the key issues are transparency, just making sure that our citizens are heard, that they understand what’s going on in the community, that they know how to find out what’s going on in the community,” she said.
She sees herself as standing up for residents. “I want to be an advocate for the people. I want their voices to be heard,” she said.
Growth is inevitable, she said, and she thinks the city needs to have a range of housing options for those of varied income levels. “We need to make sure that we have the housing for the community that people can afford,” she said, including townhomes and apartments.
Maintaining roads, sewers and other infrastructure is also important.
RONALD FLAMM: Keeping city spending in check is Flamm’s big concerns. He served two prior terms on the City Council, from 2004 through 2011.
“I think that the council has been spending an awful lot of money in the past and it’s time to tighten the belt,” he said.
He singled out increases in utility fees for city customers, designed, he said, to help replenish the special city utility fund tapped for money in the early 2010s to build a new public works building. The city should have bonded for that facility instead, he said, which would have kept fee increases in check, limited their size.
He also pointed to things like the city beautification program calling for placement of flower pots along part of Washington Boulevard. The city has to maintain them and that costs money, an unnecessary expense in his view. “It looks nice and pretty, but it’s expensive,” Flamm said.
North Ogden voters will also pick a new mayor. The candidates are S. Neal Berube and Lynn Satterthwaite. The last two years of another City Council seat are also up for grabs and the candidates are Wade Bigler and Cheryl Stoker, an incumbent council member.