NORTH OGDEN — The six hopefuls vying for three North Ogden City Council seats have collected more than $18,000 in campaign funds between them, with nearly 90% of that concentrated in just three candidates.
Randy Winn topped the list of contenders in spending, with $9,254.89 in funding for his bid, just over half of the total brought in by the six candidates. Most of that, $8,454.03, came from Winn's own pocket, according to financial disclosure statements filed with the city.
The race for the three at-large, four-year terms on the city council has turned into an intense affair, with many, many signs lining the streets of North Ogden and, in addition to the talk about the issues, plenty of scuttlebutt about who's spending what. Election Day is Tuesday, and the final financial disclosure statements for candidates ahead of in-person voting were due last Tuesday.
The hopefuls are incumbents Ryan Barker and Phillip Swanson in addition to Winn, Ronald Flamm, Julie Anderson and Charlotte Ekstrom. The top three vote-getters on Tuesday win, and here's a look at what each has spent in their bids for office:
Randy Winn: He hauled in $9,254.89 in the two cycles — ahead of the primary, held Aug. 13, and leading up to the general election. He spent all of it.
Charlotte Ekstrom: She brought in $3,855.86 in the two cycles and had spent $3,706.08, with $149.78 left over. She and her husband contributed $1,175 between them to the campaign, not factoring in-kind donations from the pizzeria they run.
Phillip Swanson: He hauled in $3,227.34, $811.48 from his own pocket, and had spent $2,581.17, with $646.17 left.
Julie Anderson: Anderson had $1,419.59 in funds, $873.07 of it from her or husband Dale, and spent $1,328.59. That left her with $91.
Ryan Barker: Barker generated $696.30 in campaign funds and spent $646.30 of it, leaving him with $50. He used $266.30 of his own money in the effort.
Ronald Flamm: Flamm had no contributions or expenses.
Winn, Ekstrom and Swanson accounted for $16,338.09 of the funds in the campaign between them, 88.5% percent of the total. That includes funding from the primary cycle. At the same time, they campaigned with mayoral hopeful Lynn Satterthwaite and Cheryl Stoker, who's vying for the last two years of another seat up for grabs, pooling funds on at least one mailer, thus helping the five candidates shave costs
Stoker, an incumbent, and Wade Bigler are running for the two-year seat. Stoker had generated $2,599.47 and spent $1,981.42 of it. Bigler had generated $1,142, $312 of it from his own pocket, and spent it all.
Some had questioned a $20,000 donation Berube received in his campaign, wondering if it came from a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization called the Smith Family Foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada, run by Ed Smith, Berube's brother-in-law. Berube's financial disclosure form identified Smith and the Nevada foundation as the donor, but U.S. Internal Revenue Service rules generally prohibit contributions by such charitable organizations to political campaigns.
On Monday, though, Berube said the donation actually came from a company operated by Smith, not the foundation, and provided a copy of a cancelled check indicating as much. He inadvertently listed the foundation in the contributor line on the form, Berube said.
Berube’s financial haul as a candidate dwarfed the money brought in by Lynn Satterthwaite, his opponent, $30,961 to $5,716. Actual campaign spending, according to the disclosure forms, totaled $9,113 for Berube and $4,908 for Satterthwaite, and Berube said he was considering donating some of his leftover contributions to charitable groups.
Numerous other city races across Weber County and Utah are also to be decided in Tuesday's voting.