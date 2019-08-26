NORTH OGDEN — The proposal to build a new detention pond and park — narrowly rejected by the North Ogden City Council last month — could see new life.
A group of city residents supportive of the proposal reached out to council members after the July 23 3-2 vote against the plan, lobbying for the plans, according to City Attorney Jon Call. Council rules permit review of defeated proposals via votes of reconsideration, he said, and Councilman Blake Cevering, one of the three who voted no, asked that the item be put on the agenda of Tuesday’s North Ogden City Council meeting.
Should the council vote in favor of reconsidering the issue, Call said, council members would be able to take up the issue anew, even reverse the July 23 action.
“As far as the staff was concerned, it was a no vote and we moved on,” Call said. Should the motion for reconsideration pass, though, council members would be “basically back to square one” on the issue.
The plans call for development of a pond that would collect stormwater runoff and double as a storage basin for secondary irrigation water, replacing an existing stormwater detention basin off 2700 North. The new pond would be built on an undeveloped 6.6-acre parcel north of 2150 North where it intersects 150 East, while the green space around the body of water would serve as a city park. The city would have to acquire the land from its current owner, Orluff Opheikens.
The proposal has been focus of considerable debate and questions. Some area residents have expressed concern about the possibility of an accidental drowning at the pond if it were developed in light of the number of kids living in the neighborhood. Cevering, in voting no last July, expressed concern about what he said were the “unknowns” about the project and prospects of selling the existing detention basin site.
The Weber-Box Elder Conservation District, a provider of secondary irrigation water, has pressed for the plans, seeking a new irrigation pond to supply its growing customer base. At the same time, some in the city have noted the commercial potential of the site where the existing stormwater detention basin now sits off 2700 North if that land were to be sold.
Earlier estimates had put the price of developing the detention pond and park at $7.1 million, though a federal grand south by the conservation district would cover up to $4.4 million of that. The city of North Ogden would pitch in around $1.7 million, according to figures put forward earlier, though the sale of the land at 2700 North would offset at least some of that.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 5:55 p.m. and will be held at North Ogden City Hall, 505 E. 2600 North.