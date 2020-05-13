The rocks are gone.
Weber County road crews have demolished and removed three graffiti-covered boulders that once sat aside the North Ogden Divide after the clandestine artwork got to be too much.
The county rented a large jackhammer that attaches to a trackhoe "and just broke the rock into pieces," Sean Wilkinson, head of the county's Community and Economic Development Department, said Tuesday. County employees completed the task Monday, hauling the debris to shore up the banks of Willard Bay in northwestern Weber County.
In the next day or two, Wilkinson said, county roads crews will asphalt over graffiti on the surface of the North Ogden Divide adjacent to the locations where the rocks sat.
The painting, dating back five or six years, had initially been confined to the largest of the three boulders, measuring about 10-feet long by 4-feet high. Weber High School supporters would paint the big rock red to show their school spirit, then Fremont High School partisans would respond, painting it blue, said Joe Hadley, the Weber County roads director.
That was fine. It didn't spark any larger concerns among county officials, anyway. "We know the rocks have been a graffiti magnet for a long time," Wilkinson said.
But officials drew a line "when (the rocks) started getting graffiti and pornography," said Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins. The boulders sit on the south side of the North Ogden Divide, uphill from North Ogden.
Hadley said the painting expanded from the largest of the big rocks to the other two smaller boulders and the surface of the North Ogden Divide itself only in the last few months. Zane Williams, a Pleasant View man who regularly uses the winding, mountainous road and brought the issue to public light, times the uptick in painting with the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, Jenkins wonders if teens no longer spending their days at school passed their time with spray paint cans.
Whatever the spur and whoever was responsible, the painting had taken a more graphic turn, with phallic symbols on the roadway itself and more. But the concerns weren't all about aesthetics. Williams had also worried that traffic on the narrow road posed a safety risk to whoever was doing the painting.
"We just wanted to eliminate the problem and eliminate any safety concerns," Wilkinson said.