The North Ogden Divide closed on Monday for an unexpected repair and reopened Tuesday afternoon, ahead of schedule.
"We got done so we opened it up. Everything went smooth," said Joe Hadley, the Weber County roads director.
The discovery of groundwater seeping through the road surface west of the Liberty area near Chicken Creek prompted the closure starting Monday. County road crews installed a drain at the spot to alleviate the problem and were able to get the work done quickly, leading to the road's reopening around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials initially said the road would likely be closed until Wednesday or Thursday.
The North Ogden Divide, linking North Ogden and the Ogden Valley, received a major upgrade over the summer costing nearly $2 million. The recent road issue wasn't the fault of the contractor, officials said, but rather a function of the hard-to-predict nature of groundwater.