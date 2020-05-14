NORTH OGDEN — Motorists will have to wait another year for the long-awaited upgrade to North Ogden's busy 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection.
City leaders and a Utah Department of Transportation representative say delays in acquiring the right-of-way to allow for the expansion are slowing things. Accordingly, the updated plan calls for sorting out the issues through the summer "so we can advertise the project this fall and be ready to start in the spring of 2021," said Zach Whitney, a UDOT spokesperson.
The earlier timeline, since tweaked, called for the work to start this spring and finish in the fall.
Mayor S. Neal Berube has received many inquiries from the public on the issue, he said. The crossing is the busiest in North Ogden, with long backups of autos on its four approaches during peak traffic times. Washington Boulevard heads south to Ogden while 2600 North heading west goes to Interstate 15.
The upside to the delay, though, is that the various elements of the project will be able to be completed at once rather than piecemeal.
"I'm a proponent of getting the project done all at once," Berube said, because it minimizes the disruption to affected businesses. The intersection is home to numerous businesses, including Lee's Marketplace on the northwest corner and a strip mall and Smith's Marketplace on the southeast corner.
The first phase of plans call for widening the four approaches to the intersection and widening 2600 North eastward to the North Branch library at 475 E. 2600 North. The other element, according to City Attorney Jon Call, calls for widening 400 East, the northern extension of Washington Boulevard across 2600 North, all the way to Elberta Drive. That section of 400 East, Berube said, is where right-of-way still needs to be acquired before that part of the project can proceed.
Berube said he's asked UDOT officials to complete the work by Thanksgiving next year, before the heavy holiday shopping season begins.
"We'd hate to have their primetime season interrupted by construction," he said. "I think it's important we have total access into those businesses."
The project's price tag is $13.7 million, with North Ogden to cover about $2.3 million and state and other resources covering the rest.
Meantime, Berube said motorists should be able to manage until the project is completed next year. "It's not convenient, but it's not unbearable," he said.