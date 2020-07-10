NORTH OGDEN — Leaders here have been quietly debating and discussing what could be North Ogden's biggest public project ever — construction of a new police department building.
Now they want to expand the discussion to the broader public, get residents' input as they chart a course forward and weigh a possible bond election next year to raise funds for the project.
"This building was never meant to be a police department," said North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney, alluding to the current headquarters building at 515 E. 2600 North, near North Ogden City Hall and the North Branch library. "It's basically an office building, if anything."
A special committee, the Public Safety Building Committee, has been investigating the matter, led by former mayor Brent Chugg. A consultant, meantime, has crafted a range of conceptual plans for a new structure, which would be built adjacent to the existing structure. The preferred option among some of the officials who have been investigating the matter has an estimated price tag of $11.3 million, though the plans will undoubtedly face additional scrutiny and fine tuning.
The issue was a focus of deliberation at Tuesday's North Ogden City Council meeting, when Chugg, Mayor S. Neal Berube and other city leaders agreed on the need to more aggressively reach out to the public to get local residents involved. Members of Chugg's committee will be reaching out to others they know to get the word out and those involved also plan to make a video explaining the plans.
"I believe if we move forward with this, this would probably be ... the biggest investment the city has made in its history," Berube said in an interview with the Standard-Examiner. Other recent big-ticket projects, he said, include the amphitheater at Barker Park, started in 2017 and built for around $3.5 million, and a public works building built several years ago for around $4 million.
Berube's a proponent as are Chugg and Quinney, and the mayor thinks most in North Ogden will understand the need for a new facility. Still, there are already some rumblings in the city about cost, according to Berube and Quinney.
"I believe the issue's going to come down to cost and how we're going to fund that and the effect that it will have on the citizens," Berube said. He went on, "I would hope most citizens would understand this is a need, not a want."
How to fund the project should the plans move forward has yet to be determined. But Berube favors the idea of bond question on the November 2021 general election ballot, giving the public final say on whether to move forward. Taxpayer funds would be used and it's a big project, thus voters "ought to have input," Berube said.
General obligation bonds, if leaders attempt to go that route and the public votes for them next year, "are directly tied to taxes, but the city is not required to raise taxes, just pledge funds for payment," City Attorney Jon Call said in an email. Though the option police officials have singled out as the preferred one has an estimated cost of $11.3 million, officials emphasize that is a preliminary figure, thus it's too early to say precisely how much the project would cost.
Whatever the case, Call said, "the main focus right now is to get public input on the direction this proposed facility should take."
'TOO LITTLE SPACE'
Among the key deficiencies with the existing police department building are lack of space and limited security, according to Quinney and Chugg. The original portion of the structure was built in 1962, with later additions. "Too little space. Just doesn't have an adequate design to protect the officers, protect the public," Chugg said.
The facility has no holding cell and drunk-driving suspects picked up by officers typically face processing in an office space. "It's nothing more than an office with a door that doesn't have a lock," Quinney said.
A presentation prepared by project boosters is more blunt. "Our current facility is not safe. There is no secure area to place a detainee while in the building. There is no separation between detainees and civilian staff. Having an unsecured detainee in the building is a distraction and a concern for the entire staff," it reads.
A new structure is also needed to keep pace with expected growth in the city and likely expansion of the police force in years to come, according to Quinney. A new facility would also be key in recruiting and retaining officers.
The existing police department structure, which also houses North Ogden Justice Court, measures around 7,250 square feet. The preliminary concepts for a new structure call for 20,000-plus square feet of space, expanding to the area southeast of the current structure.