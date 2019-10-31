NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden mayoral hopeful S. Neal Berube's financial haul as a candidate dwarfs the money brought in by Lynn Satterthwaite, $30,961 to $5,716, according to financial disclosure statements due Tuesday.
A single $20,000 donation from his brother-in-law, though, accounts for nearly two-thirds of the funds Berube has raised, Berube said, and he says will by no means spend all the money. Actual campaign spending, according to the disclosure forms, totaled $9,113 for Berube and $4,908 for Satterthwaite.
In fact, Berube may end up donating much of the extra funds he doesn't spend to charity, allowed under state law. He didn't solicit the donations he's received, including $7,750 from Utah donors listing addresses outside Weber County, $1,500 of that from political action committees. He says he just has a wide range of supporters and contacts.
"They were contributions made voluntarily. I did not get on the phone," said Berube, chief executive officer of Associated Food Stores. Moreover, $3,100 in donations from two donors listing their business addresses outside North Ogden on financial disclosure documents, he said, actually live in North Ogden.
Still, Satterthwaite has his doubts. He's been approached by supporters willing to donate more to him, he said, but has put them off, telling them he'd get back to them if need be.
"I question why he would even accept those," Satterthwaite said, alluding to the array of donations Berube's received. He also pointed to the quantity of contributions to his opponent coming from outside North Ogden, saying those coming from within the city "are the most valuable."
Of Satterthwaite's $5,716 haul, around $3,349 came from North Ogden donors, including $500 of his own money. The rest, including $1,020 from the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors, came from elsewhere in Weber County.
Berube and Satterthwaite, who served a term on the North Ogden City Council from 2014 through 2017, are vying to fill the last two years of the term won by Brent Taylor in 2017. Taylor died Nov. 3, 2018, while on a year-long deployment with the Utah Army National Guard in Afghanistan, and Brent Chugg, serving as interim mayor, isn't vying for the leadership post.
Both mayoral hopefuls have campaigned hard for the post, and news of the fundraising haul by each triggered a measure of finger pointing. Election Day is next Tuesday.
Political foes seized on the funds he raised as a point against him, Berube said, citing a speculative Facebook post he saw on the topic on Wednesday, later deleted. "People are trying to undermine my campaign," he said, by inferring that the funding he's received is somehow suspect.
But he made a conscious decision not to spend all the money he got, Berube said, in part because he thought it would be unfair and he wanted to abide by his fiscal conservatism. The brother-in-law who donated $20,000, he added, is a philanthropic person who's donated extensively to education.
Indeed, Berube turned the tables, noting the campaigning Satterthwaite has done with other North Ogden City Council hopefuls with whom he's aligned. They include Charlotte Ekstrom, Randy Winn and incumbents Phil Swanson and Cheryl Stoker, and the allied candidates have jointly sent mailers to the public.
Berube, by contrast, said he "made a decision early on in the campaign to stand on my own two feet." Campaigning together, he said, gives Satterthwaite and his council candidate allies an advantage in being able to share expenses at least on some campaigning. What's more, it spurred talk from Berube of a bloc on the five-member city council taking shape that could control city matters.
"It only takes three council members to control the city," Berube said. "I believe in independent thinking, council members who represent all the citizens."
Satterthwaite acknowledged the economies of scale for him and his council candidate allies in jointly sending out mailers. But he also lauded the council hopefuls' attributes as "independent thinkers" who work well with others and will do the research necessary to get up to speed on city issues. There's "no real basis," he added, for any suggestion he's trying to pack the council with supporters.
Ekstrom, Winn, Swanson, incumbent Ryan Barker, Ronald Flamm and Julie Anderson are vying for three four-year terms on the council. Stoker and Wade Bigler are vying for the remaining two years of another council post.