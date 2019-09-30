NORTH OGDEN — A new mayor will be coming to North Ogden, and it’ll either be a former City Council member and retired engineer who puts a focus on government efficiency or a corporate executive who touts his leadership skills.
Lynn Satterthwaite, who served on the City Council from 2014 through 2017, and S. Neal Berube, chief executive officer of Associated Food Stores, are vying to be North Ogden’s next mayor. Whoever wins following Nov. 5 voting will serve the final two years of the mayoral term originally won by Brent Taylor, killed Nov. 3, 2018, while deployed to Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard. And they’ll lead a city that’s dealt with a number of high-profile controversies of late, including construction of a new amphitheater and a proposal, now dormant, to build a gondola up the side of the mountain east of North Ogden to the Nordic Valley ski resort.
Brent Chugg, appointed mayor through 2019 following Taylor’s death, isn’t running for the post.
Satterthwaite’s first deep dive into civic matters came during the heated debate in the city over construction of a new public works building in the early 2010s. The initial plan put forward for the structure, calling for a $9 million bond, upset many and spurred Satterthwaite to get involved to help come up with an alternative that wouldn’t cost as much. That involvement led to his successful 2013 bid for City Council.
“I always want to look for a way for government to operate without going into debt,” he said. Operating government more efficiently, fiscal responsibility and using the private sector as a model are mantras for Satterthwaite, whose business experience includes managing, planning, budgeting and more.
Satterthwaite pointed to the endorsements he’s received from Chugg, the current North Ogden mayor, and three prior North Ogden mayors, Don Colvin, Bruce Dursteler and Richard Harris.
Berube got into the race stemming from encouragement from supporters and a desire to serve the community. He singles out the leadership skills he’s developed in his years as a business executive and emphasizes the fact that he hasn’t been elected to office, that he’s not a politician.
“I think I bring a fresh perspective, a new set of eyes, so to speak,” Berube said. He sees the election as a contest between the “status quo or positive change.”
HOUSING, AMPHITHEATER, GONDOLA
Berube said North Ogden residents should set the city’s priorities. And one thing he’s been hearing over and over from the public as he campaigns is concern about the number of high-density housing projects that have received approval in the city, a total of some 650 units of late that include apartments and town homes.
“I believe in affordable housing, but tripling the number of multi-housing units will put a significant strain on our schools and infrastructure,” he said on his website. “I don’t believe the significant increase in high-density housing is consistent with keeping North Ogden a great place to live.”
He lamented what he said have been spikes in water, garbage and sewer fees in the last four years, blaming, in part, the city’s accounting methods.
He sees “great potential” in the amphitheater in Barker Park, a hot point that has generated opposition from some neighbors who say it’s too noisy and doesn’t fit in a residential area. “I will assist in developing a long-term plan that will be considerate of the surrounding neighborhood and will enhance the amphitheater’s opportunity for success,” Berube said on his website.
Creating an environment that encourages businesses to consider opening up in North Ogden is big for Satterthwaite. He spoke of creating an updated database of demographic data and other information on the city that is important to businesses considering locating at a new spot. Keeping infrastructure up to speed is also key.
He was for the amphitheater project and was on the council when the plans got a green light. Still, he’s mindful of the concerns of those living around it. “I will talk to and work with residents around the amphitheater to make reasonable provisions to address their concerns,” he said on his website.
Both candidates expressed opposition to the Nordic Valley gondola proposal, which is now dormant. Since its development wouldn’t necessarily require support from North Ogden officials, though, both also said they need to be prepared to work with Weber County, the U.S. Forest Service and other players in protecting the city’s interests.
Taylor, whose term will be completed by the winner in the mayoral race, was on leave as mayor when killed in Afghanistan.