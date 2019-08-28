NORTH OGDEN — After more than a year of on-and-off debate over a proposed new stormwater detention pond and park and a narrow vote last month ostensibly killing the plans, the project has come back to life.
The North Ogden City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to revive the issue and reconsider the 3-2 decision from July 23rd nixing the plans. Then, after hearing from the public, officials voted 3-2 in favor of the project, which now moves forward, presuming no new push to rethink the vote.
"This is like a bad character in a horror movie," said North Ogden resident Nick McIntosh, one of the many speakers at Tuesday's meeting. "When you think it's dead it keeps coming back."
The plans call for development of an irrigation/stormwater detention pond and park on a 6.6-acre undeveloped parcel of land on the western fringes of the city. The pond would replace the city's stormwater detention facility off busy 2700 North, land that the city thinks has potential for commercial development.
The project had been the focus of debate since at least the summer of 2018, when the council voted 3-2 to remove a shallow wading pond element from the proposal, worried, in part, about the specter of a drowning. The site of the proposed facility north of 2150 North where it intersects 150 East sits in the middle of a residential area where many kids live and play.
In February, the City Council reached consensus for a scaled-back pond, increasing the amount of green space for the planned park element. Then last May, the council learned that the pond would have to be enlarged to effectively accommodate stormwater runoff and the quantity of needed irrigation water. That preceded the July 23rd vote to kill the plans amid concerns about what critics said were unanswered questions swirling around the project, among other things.
Councilman Blake Cevering, subsequently approached by plan proponents, then asked that the item be put back on the city council agenda after getting additional information satisfying some of his lingering concerns. He was one of three council members who voted last month to kill the plans and his request led to Tuesday's marathon meeting and the decision to reverse course.
Cevering actually recused himself from voting on Tuesday amid concerns of a potential conflict of interest, according to City Attorney Jon Call. The owner of the land where the pond and park is to be developed plans on building housing around the site and Cevering, though he has no professional involvement in the proposal, is a real estate agent.
So that led to a tie-breaking vote to move forward with the project by Mayor Brent Chugg, another atypical twist. Council members Phil Swanson and Carl Turner voted for the plans, later joined by Chugg, while council members Cheryl Stoker and Ryan Barker voted no, same as on July 23. Cevering, speaking Wednesday, said he's comfortable with the outcome of Tuesday's action, notwithstanding his earlier opposition to the project.
The planned park adjacent to the pond, per Tuesday's discussion, will potentially include a trail, bowery, playground and pickleball courts, Call said. Kayakers and paddle boarders will potentially be able to use the pond, though they'd be required to wear lifejackets.
The council on Tuesday also signed off on the agreement to acquire the land where the pond and park are to be developed. They also approved an agreement with the Weber-Box Elder Conservation District on use of the pond. The district, a provider of secondary irrigation water, has pressed for the plans, seeking a new irrigation pond to supply its growing customer base.
The project has a preliminary price tag of $7.1 million, with about $4.4 million of that expected to come from a federal grant. The city would pitch in around $1.7 million.
The timeline for development has yet to be pinpointed.