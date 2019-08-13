OGDEN — The list of municipal candidates across Weber County is a lot smaller.
Voters in North Ogden, Roy, West Haven, South Ogden, Harrisville, Hooper and Pleasant View narrowed the list of candidates for the respective city councils in the locales in voting Tuesday. The top vote-getters in the non-partisan races move on to the Nov. 5 ballot, when voters will make their final picks.
In Hooper, voters also narrowed the list of mayoral hopefuls. According to unofficial results, Dale Fowers easily led with 834 votes, followed by Lori Brinkerhoff with 386 votes and Tyce Jensen with 280 votes. Fowers and Brinkerhoff go on to the Nov. 5 general election. But whoever wins come November, Hooper gets new leadership as incumbent Korry Green didn't seek reelection.
North Ogden and Roy had particularly crowded fields, 10 candidates in each city vying for three at-large city council posts coming open in each locale. The top six move on to the Nov. 5 ballot.
Incumbents Phillip Swanson and Ryan Barker led the way in voting for the three North Ogden posts, with 1,471 and 1,328 votes, respectively. Rounding out the top six were Charlotte Ekstrom with 1,030 votes, Randy Winn with 1,000, Julie Anderson with 841 and Ronald Flamm with 666, according to the preliminary tallies. Trailing behind and eliminated if the results hold when final ballots still trickling in are counted later in the week were Meg Sanders, Kevin Burns, Michael Anaya and Terry Bexell.
Another three candidates in North Ogden ran for the remaining two years of another City Council seat, and Cheryl Stoker, an incumbent council member, easily led voting in that race with 1,554 votes, trailed by Wade Bigler with 820 votes. They move on to the Nov. 5 ballot while third-place finisher Stefanie Casey, with 770 votes, will be eliminated.
In Roy, challengers Diane Wilson and Ann Jackson led the way with 1,864 votes and 1,810 votes, respectively, followed by incumbent Joe Paul, with 1,666. Rounding out the top six, who are slated to move on to Nov. 5, were Trina Favero, incumbent Dave Tafoya and Braeden Stander. Next, and eliminated from contention if results stand, were Brad Sawyer, Chris Collins, Trent Wilkins and Chad Andrews.
Eight in West Haven ran for three at-large City Council spots, and challengers to incumbents led the way. Carrie Call, Kim Dixon and Nina Morse, all seeking council seats for the first time, garnered 732 votes, 668 votes and 607 votes, respectively. Next came incumbent Lacy Richards, Rob Higginson and Stephanie Carlson, also an incumbent. Those six move on, if results stand, while David Smith and Russell Erickson will be cut from contention.
The pace of development in fast-growing West Haven was a big focus of debate among the council hopefuls. Some of the challengers voiced displeasure with what they saw as the incumbent city council's propensity to allow high-density development.
Seven were on the ballot for three at-large spots on the South Ogden City Council, with the top six to move on to the general election ballot. Leading the way were the three incumbents, Sallee Orr with 1,181 votes, Brent Strate with 800 votes and Adam Hensley with 726 votes. The next three, who would also move on, were Jeanette Smyth, Jeremy Howe and Jorge Barragan. Finishing seventh and likely eliminated was Juan Arce.
In the race for two at-large Hooper City Council seats, Cindy Cox, incumbent Ryan Hill, Travis Argyle and Chris Morris finished in the top four and move on to Nov. 5. Matthew Deyo will likely be eliminated.
In the race for three four-year at-large Pleasant View City Council seats, Ann Arrington, incumbent Sara Urry, David Marriott, incumbent Boyd Hansen, Toby Mileski and David Wade move on. Incumbent Ken Francis, just four votes behind Wade, will be eliminated, if the order stands.
In the race for the remaining two years on another Pleasant View City Council post, Kevin Bailey and Gary Lindley move on while Celso Chaparro looks to be eliminated.
In the the race for three at-large seats on the Harrisville City Council, incumbent Grover Wilhelmsen, Richard Hendrix, Brenda Nelson, Blair Christensen, Austin Moffitt and Heidi Wahlen move on. Kevin Shakespeare will be eliminated if remaining tallies continue the trend.
Tuesday's totals are unofficial and a handful of ballots still trickling in via mail or in drop boxes have yet to be counted. The numbers are to be updated by Friday.