NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden residents will get a chance to hear from the two candidates battling it out for mayor at a debate on Friday.
The two hopefuls, S. Neal Berube and Lynn Satterthwaite, will also meet at an Oct. 17 forum.
Friday's debate is hosted by the Weber Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1, and will be moderated by reps from the organization. The focus is public safety and the meeting will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the North View Senior Center, 485 E. 2550 North.
The Oct. 17 forum is sponsored by the Weber County League of Women Voters and will be held at the Weber County Library System North Branch library at 475 E. 2600 North in North Ogden. It starts at 7:30 p.m.
Satterthwaite served on the North Ogden City Council from 2014 through 2017 while Berube is chief executive officer of Associated Food Stores. The winner following Nov. 5 voting will serve out the last two years of the term won in 2017 by Brent Taylor, the late mayor killed last year in Afghanistan while on a year deployment with the Utah Army National Guard. Brent Chugg has been serving as mayor, appointed through 2019 by the City Council, but he's not running for the post.