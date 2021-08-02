NORTH OGDEN — The debate over proposed property tax hikes in scattered locales and entities across Weber and Davis counties is heading to the public.
The cities of North Ogden, South Ogden and Washington Terrace hold hearings on Tuesday to give the public the opportunity to sound off on proposed increases in those locales. The Davis School District, likewise, is holding a public hearing on Tuesday. More truth-in-taxation hearings, as they're called, will follow through the month of August in other cities across Weber and Davis counties.
In North Ogden, the proposed increase would go toward boosting wages for police to keep their pay on par with what other agencies offer, said Mayor Neal Berube. He noted recent increases approved for officers in Salt Lake City, saying those pay hikes "have put us in a noncompetitive situation." The proposed North Ogden pay hikes, if the tax increase is approved, would aid with officer retention and help reduce losses to other agencies, he hopes.
The city is also seeking a bond issue of up to $10.5 million, maybe less, to build a new police department headquarters building, but Berube said that doesn't factor in the proposed increase.
For the owner of a home valued at $389,000 in North Ogden, the average, property taxes would rise from $218.66 to $252.46, up 15.5%. North Ogden officials also boosted property taxes in the city last year. Tuesday's hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the North View Senior Center, 485. E. 2550 North.
In South Ogden, the hearing is set for 6:05 p.m. and will be held at South Ogden City Hall, 3950 Adams Ave. The increase there, coming off a hike OK'd last year, aims to keep pace with inflationary cost rises, though officials have also cited the need to keep city workers' pay and benefits competitive. Taxes on a $343,000 home, the average, would go from $454.65 to $509.36, up 12%.
In Washington Terrace, the hearing is set for 6 p.m. and will be held at Washington Terrace City Hall, 5249 S. 400 East. The change in Washington Terrace would actually keep property taxes on par with what property owners paid last year, according to City Manager Tom Hanson. Still, with a bond issue recently paid off, property owners would otherwise be in line for a cut in taxes without the proposed increase. As it stands under the proposal, taxes on a home valued at $304,000, the average, would go from $272.37 — the total if no increase were implemented — to $365.67, up 34.3%.
In the Davis School District, the hike would boost taxes on a $403,000 home, the average, from $1,063.48 to $1,247.22, up 17.3%. The hearing on the proposal is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the district's administrative building at 45 E. State St. in Farmington.
As in Washington Terrace, the district's debt tax rate is declining as it pays off debt, and by school officials' calculations, the net increase factoring that tax decline will be $60.95 on a $403,000 home.
In all, the Davis School District change would boost property tax collections by $7.8 million, enabling the district to tap a similar amount in matching funds from the state of Utah, according to the district website. The $7.8 million would be used to boost certain teachers' wages.
Elsewhere in Weber County, Pleasant View and the North View Fire District are holding hearings on tax hike proposals later in August. More details are on the Weber County Clerk-Auditor Office's website.
In Davis County, Bountiful, Centerville, Clearfield, Clinton, Farmington, Fruit Heights, Kaysville, Layton, South Weber, Syracuse, West Point and the North Davis Fire District are holding hearings later in August as well on proposed tax hikes. South Davis Metro Fire was to hold a hearing on Monday. Many of the increases across Davis County stem from looming changes in how paramedic services are provided, with many local fire departments to start bearing the cost for the first time in 2022.