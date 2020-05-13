NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden property owners are likely facing a property tax hike as the city contends with an expected 20% drop in sales tax revenue brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, the city is planning to use $360,000 in reserves to balance the 2021 budget. It's also preparing to provide garbage-collection services in-house to avoid an expected jump in fees that would likely result by staying with a private hauler. The city's recycling program will be axed, at least for now, per the planned change.
"I would say it's kind of uncharted territory with no blueprint," Mayor S. Neal Berube said Wednesday, alluding to the unique budgetary challenges caused by the coronavirus.
The proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1, has been the focus of close attention in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the North Ogden City Council approved the tentative budget, including the property tax increase, though it still faces public scrutiny at two public hearings and final approval, probably in August.
The overall proposed budget calls for $30.6 million in spending for the coming year, with $7.8 million of that from the general fund, the single biggest part of the spending plan. Those numbers are actually down from the 2020 budget, though things like capital spending projects make precise year-to-year comparisons difficult.
The proposed property tax increase, from $1.22 million for the current fiscal year to $1.49 million for fiscal year 2021, a $270,000 or 22.3% increase, aims in part to offset the anticipated loss in transportation utility fee funds. The city has suspended collection of that fee in light of a Utah court's ruling in a Pleasant Grove case earlier this year that such fees are actually taxes and, thus, face additional hurdles before they can be implemented.
The fee, $3 per month per utility customer, generated $223,000 for 2020, but that number falls to zero for the coming year. Moreover, Berube said depending on the final outcome of the court case, now on appeal, the city is considering refunding some of the funds already collected back to utility customers. "So we're trying to be very conscious of the state of our residents," he said, alluding to the joblessness brought on by the coronavirus and the impact it's having on many.
The 5-0 vote on Tuesday approving the tentative spending plan notwithstanding, the budget will face continued scrutiny until it's finalized. A public hearing is set for May 26 and a truth-in-taxation hearing, required for all proposed property tax hikes that exceed what's allowable by state law, will be held in August. Final budget adoption would come after the August hearing.
Following are more details on the spending plan.
Property tax hike: The increase would vary among homeowners depending on the value of their home. The taxes on a $250,000 home would go up by $29.38 for the year and double that, $58.76, on a home worth $500,000, said Evan Nelson, the city's finance director. The now-suspended transportation utility fee amounts to $36 a year per household.
Councilperson Phil Swanson noted that property taxes have held relatively steady since the late 2000s. "There's not been anything sharp since 2009," he said. City Attorney Jon Call isn't aware of a property tax increase above what's allowed in state law without the need for a special hearing since 1998.
Sales tax reduction: Sales tax revenue is expected to dip in the coming year to $2.35 million, a 20% drop from $2.94 million this year. That stems from reduced expected spending brought on by job losses and the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus and efforts to curb its spread.
Garbage collection: North Ogden now contracts with Republic Services to handle trash collection, but Berube said staying with the firm would have cost the city an additional $125,000 in the coming year, resulting in increased fees for customers. Instead, the city will provide the service in-house to keep costs in check, hiring two new full-time workers and leasing three garbage trucks. Fees for customers should stay flat, Berube said.
Collection of recyclables for disposal at a recycling facility will be stopped, according to Nelson, though the city can restart the service if and when conditions merit. Whether to maintain recycling services has been an ongoing issue in North Ogden and beyond given the uncertain state of the recycling industry.
Police department: Berube said the budget doesn't contain any allocation for construction of a new police department building, currently under study. Talks about building a new police department are "totally preliminary. Nothing has been decided. It's totally preliminary in design and cost," he said.
Miscellaneous: City staffers pared $250,000 back from their original funding requests to come up with the preliminary budget plan, according to Berube.
Also, the budget calls for $1.6 million in spending on a new park to be built around the site of a new stormwater detention basin in western North Ogden, about half of that from grant funds. The pond and park have been considerable points of debate in the city.