NORTH OGDEN — The upgrade of North Ogden's busy 2600 North and Washington Boulevard intersection, finally, is to begin, probably by mid-March.
The work, which also calls for the widening of 400 East north of the crossing to Elberta Drive, was to have been completed last year. But the project was put off in part due to delays in getting the needed right-of-way to permit the road expansion.
Now with the bulk of the extra land needed acquired, most of it along 400 East north of 2600 North, work can proceed. "There should not be any reason the project does not happen," said Jon Call, city attorney for North Ogden.
The overhaul is meant to smooth traffic flow at and around the 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection, the busiest in North Ogden. At peak traffic times, cars typically back up, particularly along Washington Boulevard south of the crossing.
Each approach to the intersection will be widened, getting a second left-hand turn lane to help move cars more quickly, according to Dave Adamson, a project manager for the Utah Department of Transportation. What's more, 2600 North will be widened east of the intersection to 475 East near the North Branch of the Weber County Library.
"It's going to substantially improve the traffic flow throught the intersection in all directions," he said.
The widening of 400 East north of the intersection aims to ease congestion there, particularly among northbound cars passing through the crossing. The roadway, now three lanes with a travel lane going each way and a center turn lane, will get an additional lane of traffic in each direction as well as bicycle lanes for the half-mile stretch to Elberta Drive.
Upgrading the 2600 North-Washington Boulevard inersection without improving 400 East north of that "wouldn't have as much an effect," Adamson said.
UDOT is overseeing the intersection upgrade, with a price tag of around $3.85 million, while the city of North Ogden is overseeing the improvements to 400 East, which will cost around $5.8 million to $6.2 million, Call estimates. But the projects were bid out together, and the same contractor, Granite Construction, will handle both. Moreover, the city and UDOT have been cooperating on planning of the projects.
The 400 East project requires the acquisition of right-of-way from 26 separate parcels along the project section at a cost of $2.6 million, included in the total project price tag of $5.8 million to $6.2 million. All but one of the needed properties has been acquired, and city officials may have to resort to court action to get the final piece, though negotiations with the property owner continue, according to Call.
Adamson estimates the UDOT portion of the project will be done sometime this coming summer while Call thinks the 400 East project will be done by October. The work on the two project elements, though, will be simultaneous. "We anticipate this will cause less delays because you won’t end up with the same sections of the road shut down for multiple projects," Call said.
Still, travel restrictions will likely apply while work is underway. "There'll be a little bit of pain," Adamson said.
Federal, state and local funds are being tapped for the road work.