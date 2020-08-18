NORTH OGDEN — North View Fire District officials are raising taxes for 2020.
The district's Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously to boost taxes to generate an extra $187,000 or so in revenue, from around $2.3 million last year to $2.49 million.
The North View Fire District, or NVFD, serves the cities of North Ogden and Pleasant View, where officials approved separate tax hikes earlier this month. Thus, those living in the two cities will see tax hikes on two fronts — for firefighting and city services. The NVFD also serves Harrisville.
No one spoke out at a public hearing that preceded Tuesday's action, and the Board of Trustees, which had discussed the tax plans in prior meetings, said little before approving the increase. The hearing and meeting lasted about 10 minutes.
"It all adds up," said Leonard Call, the mayor of Pleasant View and also a deputy chief in NVFD. But the increases in Pleasant View, about 7.5%, and the fire district, about 8%, are relatively modest, he maintains.
NVFD Chief David Wade has cited ongoing population growth and demand for services within the fire district's boundaries for the tax hike.
The increase in Pleasant View, approved on Aug. 11 by the City Council there, aims to keep pace with inflation and counter possible dips in sales tax revenue brought on by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It'll generate an extra $50,000 or so, according to Call, boosting property tax revenue for Pleasant View from around $757,000 last year to $814,000.
The North Ogden City Council approved a tax hike on Aug. 4. It'll generate an estimated $223,000, boosting property tax revenue from around $1.22 million last year to $1.44 million.
Per Tuesday's action, those living in $300,000 homes in the NVFD would see their taxes for fire protection go from $158.57 to $171.11, a $12.54 increase.
In North Ogden, the owner of a $300,000 home would see city taxes go from $165.33 to $194.70, an increase of $29.37. Adding the NVFD tax hike to that, the total owed to the two taxing entities would go from $323.90 to $365.81, a $41.91 increase.
In Pleasant View, the owner of a $300,000 home would see city taxes go from $165.17 to $177.54, a $12.37 rise. Adding the NVFD taxes to that, the total owed to the two taxing entities would go from $323.74 to $348.65, a $24.91 increase.
Harrisville didn't increase its city taxes.
Though Tuesday's action will generate more property tax revenue for the NVFD, Call noted that the tax rate stays the same as last year. Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the taxable value of property by the tax rate, thus if values go up, property taxes can rise, even if the rate holds steady.
Weber County officials had proposed a certified tax rate for the NVFD of 0.0961% for this year, but with Tuesday's action, it'll be set at 0.1037%, which was actually the same rate last year.
Property tax bills are to be mailed to property owners later this year.